Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 37, 2026 (September 7 – 13)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Debian 13.7, Ubuntu 24.04.5 LTS, KaOS 2026.09, COSMIC Desktop 1.8, Noctalia 5.1, Jellyfin 12.0, Linux Mint is getting new apps, and more.

Welcome to Week 37 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from September 7 to 13.

Linux Distributions

This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Additionally, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

System76 unveiled the Thelio Mira AI – a true beast for anyone looking to do local AI development. Plus, we have OpenPaper L, an open-source color E-Ink picture frame from the German team at paperlesspaper.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 36 of 2026 (August 31 – September 6), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Arch Linux September 2026 ISO, Linux From Scratch 13.1, Audacity 4.0, LibreOffice 26.2.6, OpenShot 4.0, Fish Shell 4.9, Noctalia 5.0, Firefox 155, Vivaldi 8.2, Wine 11.17, Debian 13 Is Taking Over 2,200+ Control Systems Across CERN, Ikey Doherty Introduces Barney, and many more.

Keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!