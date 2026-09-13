Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 37, 2026 (September 7 – 13)

Welcome to Week 37 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from September 7 to 13.
Linux Distributions
This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Debian 13.7 Released with 107 Security Updates and 106 Bug Fixes
- Ubuntu 24.04.5 LTS Released with Updated HWE Stack
- KaOS 2026.09 Released with Dinit, Niri, and Noctalia 5.1
- DietPi 10.7 Introduces New Network Configuration Tool
Software Updates
Additionally, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.8 Improves Touchscreen Support and Steam
- Noctalia 5.1 Wayland Shell Adds a Built-In Screenshot Region Editor
- GIMP 3.2.6 Brings Faster Text Handling and Better Layer Editing
- NVIDIA 615.71 Linux Driver Adds Proton Support for NVIDIA Reflex
- Jellyfin 12.0 Media Server Released with Faster Database, Modern UI
- KDE Plasma 6.7.5 Brings More KWin and Wayland Fixes
- KDE Gear 26.08.1 Lands With a Broad Set of Bug Fixes
- KDE Frameworks 6.30 Improves KIO, KWallet, and Image Support
- MiDesktop 1.2 Beta Brings KDE 1 Revival Closer to Daily Use
- Shelly 3.1.4 Arch Linux Package Manager Improves Its Native Package Builder
- Immich 3.2 Photo and Video Management Solution Released with Redesigned Search
- GStreamer 1.28.7 Released with Security and Playback Fixes
- OpenRGB 1.0 Released After Nearly Three Years of Development
- Kdenlive 26.08.1 Video Editor Released with Timeline Improvements
- openSUSE’s Agama Installer 24 Released with Improved Storage and AutoYaST Support
- BleachBit 6.0.4 Cleaner and Privacy Tool Released with Faster Scanning
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- KDE Plasma 6.8: Here’s What’s Coming
- Linux Mint Is Getting New Calendar and Book Reader Apps
- Omarchy Funding Surges to $18.5M With DigitalOcean’s $3M Pledge
- openSUSE Launches osdiff Package Comparison Tool
- Asahi Linux Officially Adds Support for Apple M3 Macs
- Bottles Pushes Windows App Support Further on ARM64 Linux
- KDE’s Photos App Is Proposed as a Future Replacement for Gwenview
- Meet LibreDB Studio, a New Open-Source Self-Hosted SQL IDE
- Open CAD Studio Is a New Rust-Based Open-Source CAD App for Linux
- Rune Keyboard-Driven IDE Is Now Open Source Under GPLv3
Hardware Updates
System76 unveiled the Thelio Mira AI – a true beast for anyone looking to do local AI development. Plus, we have OpenPaper L, an open-source color E-Ink picture frame from the German team at paperlesspaper.
- System76 Unveils Thelio Mira AI for Local AI Workloads
- OpenPaper L Launches as a 13.3-Inch Open-Source Color E-Ink Frame
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 36 of 2026 (August 31 – September 6), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Arch Linux September 2026 ISO, Linux From Scratch 13.1, Audacity 4.0, LibreOffice 26.2.6, OpenShot 4.0, Fish Shell 4.9, Noctalia 5.0, Firefox 155, Vivaldi 8.2, Wine 11.17, Debian 13 Is Taking Over 2,200+ Control Systems Across CERN, Ikey Doherty Introduces Barney, and many more.
Keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!