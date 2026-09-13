Shelly 3.1.4 Arch Linux Package Manager Improves Its Native Package Builder

Shelly 3.1.4 improves its native Arch package builder with better PKGBUILD handling, AUR cache cleanup, and improved package reviews.

Shelly, a graphical package manager for Arch Linux that combines native repository packages, AUR software, Flatpaks, and AppImages in one interface, has released version 3.1.4. Much of the work focused on strengthening its native package builder.

The builder can now handle more complex PKGBUILDs, with fixes for SOURCE_DATE_EPOCH , install declarations, shell parsing, unsafe source paths, and cases where multiple sources use the same filename.

Git sources are now cloned from their original URLs, and detection of files required during a build is more reliable. The developers mention fixes for build failures affecting packages like AnyDesk, Mandolin, Remora, and Pi.

Another addition is an option to clean Shelly’s AUR build cache. Built AUR package archives can accumulate over time, so users can now preview and remove them with shelly purify standard --aur-cache .

Shelly 3.1.4 also introduces Shellystrap, the project’s provisioning helper for isolated package-building environments. It includes improved dependency handling, support for passing required PGP keys into isolated builds, and fixes for systemd-related home directory issues.

Package reviewing has also improved. AUR PKGBUILD reviews now support collapsed diffs, making larger changes easier to inspect. Upgrades can be reviewed individually before proceeding.

Additionally, optional dependencies are presented more clearly. Ignored packages remain visible when filtered, and package-conflict dialogs now specify which installed package will be removed.

On the desktop side, package-detail text can now be selected and copied. Long package columns use ellipses instead of overflowing, and installation status updates appear more consistently.

Regarding Flatpak integration, Flathub links can now open directly to the requested application inside Shelly. Installed and available update versions display correctly, and dependency download progress is more accurate.

Finally, you can configure the notification tray using a cron schedule, and tray-service updates triggered from the command line now work as expected.

For more information, see the Shelly 3.1.4 release notes.