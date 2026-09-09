System76 Unveils Thelio Mira AI for Local AI Workloads

The new Thelio Mira AI Linux workstation starts at $3,299, offering Ryzen 9000 CPUs, multi-GPU support, and up to 192 GB of GPU memory.

System76 has introduced the Thelio Mira AI, a new Linux workstation designed for local AI development, offering serious multi-GPU horsepower without entering Threadripper territory.

The new system starts at $3,299 and uses AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors, with configurations up to the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X. System76 says the goal is to keep more of the system budget focused on GPU compute.

Thelio Mira AI can be configured with up to two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, each with 96 GB of ECC memory. Together, they provide up to 192 GB of GPU memory, enabling local work with much larger models and datasets.

Thelio Mira AI

Other GPU options include NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 and RTX PRO 5000 cards, along with AMD’s Radeon AI PRO R9700. The motherboard provides two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots operating in an x8/x8 configuration for dual-GPU setups.

System memory can reach 192 GB of DDR5 RAM, and storage tops out at 28 TB. The system includes two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, one PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot, and supports up to two 2.5-inch SATA drives.

Networking is well covered too, with dual 5GbE ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. Power requirements naturally climb fast with the higher-end GPU configurations. At the top end, a dual RTX PRO 6000 setup uses both a 1000W and a 750W power supply.

On the software side, buyers can choose Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Desktop, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, or Ubuntu 26.04 LTS.

The system is positioned for developers and researchers who want to keep demanding AI workloads on their own hardware rather than relying entirely on cloud GPU services. Thelio Mira AI is available now from System76, with pricing starting at $3,299.

For additional details, visit System76’s announcement.

Image credits: System76