Kdenlive 26.08.1 Video Editor Released with Timeline Improvements

Kdenlive 26.08.1 is out with fixes for several crashes, ripple editing issues, Effects Zones, transcoding, and theme handling.

The Kdenlive team has released version 26.08.1 of its open-source video editor, the first maintenance update in the 26.08 series.

The update fixes several crashes that could occur during common editing tasks. These include changing Timeline Preview settings while creating a new project, saving and exiting after deleting a sequence, stopping a failed audio recording, and performing ripple edits while the Project Monitor is hidden.

Kdenlive 26.08.1 Open-Source Video Editor

Kdenlive 26.08.1 also addresses a problem where Effects Zones could extend beyond the boundaries of their clips. In addition, thumbnail generation has been adjusted so that audio is no longer unnecessarily processed by thumbnail producers.

Kdenlive now uses FFmpeg’s newer -fps_mode option instead of the deprecated -vsync , improving compatibility with modern FFmpeg versions. The release also removes a ghost menu caused by an obsolete marker menu entry.

Another fix addresses a hang that could occur when closing the splash screen, along with a false crash warning that could appear after restarting the application.

Windows users get a fix for unreadable dock tabs after changing the application palette or theme, while the macOS package now includes additional entitlement information and an entitlement file.

For additional details, see the release announcement. Kdenlive 26.08.1 is available from the project’s download page and through distribution package managers.