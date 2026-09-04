Wine 11.17 Adds Initial Display Mode Emulation, Fixes 44 Bugs

Wine 11.17 is out with initial display mode emulation, better preferred UI language handling, vkd3d 2.1, and 44 bug fixes.

Wine 11.17 is now available as the latest release of the popular compatibility layer for running Windows applications and games on Linux and other Unix-like operating systems.

One major change is support for initial display mode emulation. Additionally, the bundled vkd3d component has been upgraded to version 2.1, bringing Wine up to date with the latest release of the Direct3D 12-to-Vulkan translation library.

Wine 11.17 also improves support for preferred UI languages, which should help Windows applications better respect the user’s configured language preferences.

This release resolves 44 reported issues. Several affect games, including GTA: Vice City, which could show a blank white screen during the intro video, and GTA: San Andreas, where videos were not displayed in exclusive fullscreen mode.

Fixes also cover Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic I and II crashing after startup, Dragon Age: Inquisition failing to detect gamepads, Horizon Chase Turbo gamepad hotplugging problems, Worms Blast rendering characters with grey or missing textures, and Ground Control restricting mouse movement to a small area.

Outside gaming, Wine 11.17 addresses issues affecting applications such as SketchUp 2021, Autodesk 3ds Max 9, PDFCreator, VisualSubSync, several banking applications, and older Windows software.

For more details, visit the announcement. Wine 11.17’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page. The binary packages for supported Linux distributions are expected to become available through WineHQ’s respective package repositories.