Asahi Linux Officially Adds Support for Apple M3 Macs

Asahi Linux now officially supports Macs powered by Apple M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, with support merged into the installer.

Asahi Linux has officially expanded its Apple Silicon support to Macs powered by the M3 family of chips, with support for M3-series machines now merged into the project’s installer.

According to the Asahi Linux team, Linux support for M3 hardware has reached the point where almost everything already supported on M1- and M2-based Macs works on the newer generation as well. That includes webcams, internal microphones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB at up to 10 Gb/s, and hardware-accelerated video decoding, including AV1.

However, there are still two major pieces missing: full DCP display support and proper GPU acceleration. Asahi specifically warns users not to expect either high-performance or power-efficient 3D acceleration at this stage, with further GPU-related developments expected over the coming months.

Because the M3 enablement is still relatively fresh, installation is currently restricted to the Asahi Linux installer’s Expert mode. The project plans to remove that requirement around the Fedora Linux 45 Beta release, assuming no serious regressions or other blocking issues appear.

There are also a few known hardware limitations. Sleep does not currently work because of restrictions related to the firmware-provided framebuffer, while HDMI ports on supported MacBook models are disabled until full DCP support is completed.

For now, the supported lineup includes MacBook and iMac systems equipped with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. The Mac Studio powered by the M3 Ultra remains unsupported.

For additional details, see the announcement.