Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 36, 2026 (August 31 – September 6)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Arch 2026.09, LFS 13.1, Audacity 4.0, OpenShot 4.0, Noctalia 5 Shell, Firefox 155, Debian 13 takes over 2,2K CERN control systems, and more.

Welcome to Week 36 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from August 31 to September 6.

Linux Distributions

This week brought six updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Additionally, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 35 of 2026 (August 24 – 30), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS, EndeavourOS Titan Nova, Vanilla OS 3, Manjaro 26.1.1, LibreOffice 26.8, COSMIC Desktop 1.7, NVIDIA 595.99, DXVK 3.1, Shelly 3.1, Incus 7.4, Debian Says Yes to Generative AI, Kernel.org Battles AI Crawlers, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!