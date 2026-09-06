Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 36, 2026 (August 31 – September 6)

Welcome to Week 36 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from August 31 to September 6.
Linux Distributions
This week brought six updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Arch Linux September 2026 ISO Is Out with Linux Kernel 7.2
- Linux From Scratch 13.1 Is Out with Major Toolchain Updates
- Slackware-Based Zenwalk Current Milestone 2026 Released with Linux 7.1
- Amazon Linux 2027 Enters Public Preview with Linux Kernel 7.1 and DNF5
- Tails 7.12 Anonymous OS Kicks Off New Two-Week Release Cycle
- Debian-Based Grml 2026.09 Rescue Linux Released with Linux Kernel 7.1
Software Updates
Additionally, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- Audacity 4.0 Audio Editor Released with Redesigned Qt Interface, New Editing Model
- LibreOffice 26.2.6 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 36 Bug Fixes
- Kdenlive 26.08 Video Editor Adds Track Reordering, Better Timeline Editing
- OpenShot 4.0 Video Editor Released with Built-In Screen Recording
- Fish Shell 4.9 Released with Faster Tab Completion
- DankMaterialShell 1.6 “Marble Tabby” Released with Dank Island
- Noctalia 5 Wayland Desktop Shell Is Now Officially Stable
- Firefox 155 Brings Faster Page Loading, Tracker Counts
- Thunderbird 155 Improves Exchange Setup and Custom OAuth Support
- Vivaldi 8.2 Adds Address Bar Calculator, Easier PWA Installation
- Wine 11.17 Adds Initial Display Mode Emulation, Fixes 44 Bugs
- Bottles 67.1 Improves Windows App Startup Performance on Linux
- Kubernetes 1.37 “Garhwal” Brings KYAML to Stable
- Steam Client Update Adds HDR Remote Play Streaming on Steam Deck OLED
- Audacity 3.7.9 Audio Editor Adds FFmpeg 9 Support, Fixes Data Loss Issues
- OpenVPN 2.7.7 Released with Seven Security Fixes
- CrowdSec 1.8 Adds WAF Bot Detection, Kubernetes Log Collection
- Rust-Based uutils Coreutils 0.11 Brings Faster Performance, Better Error Messages
- Fastfetch 2.68.1 System Information Tool Brings New Top Module
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- Debian 13 Is Taking Over 2,200+ Control Systems Across CERN
- Debian 11 “Bullseye” Is Now Officially Unsupported
- aerynOS Advances New Installer with Btrfs Support, Rebuilds Entire Package Repository
- Another Comeback, Another Linux Project: Ikey Doherty Introduces Barney
- KDE Linux Adds Automatic Btrfs Snapshots, Reaches 85% of Beta Goal
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Adds Auto-Scrolling and Built-In Dwell Clicking
- Omarchy Funding Climbs to $13M, With Over $4M a Year Set for Spending
- Brave Says Its Browser Loads Pages 20% Faster Than Major Rivals
- FreeCORE 15.0-U1 Keeps TrueNAS CORE Alive on FreeBSD
- GNOME Moves to Formalize Major Project Decisions with New RFC Process
- Mozilla Adds Built-In Ad Blocking to Firefox on iOS
- OpenTofu IaC Tool Is Adding Built-In Linting in Version 1.13
- AWS to Acquire DuckLabs, DuckDB Project Stays Open Source
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 35 of 2026 (August 24 – 30), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS, EndeavourOS Titan Nova, Vanilla OS 3, Manjaro 26.1.1, LibreOffice 26.8, COSMIC Desktop 1.7, NVIDIA 595.99, DXVK 3.1, Shelly 3.1, Incus 7.4, Debian Says Yes to Generative AI, Kernel.org Battles AI Crawlers, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!