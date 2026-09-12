KDE Plasma 6.8: Here’s What’s Coming

KDE Plasma 6.8 is almost ready for release and is scheduled to launch in about a month, on October 14, 2026. Now that the beta is out for testing, let’s see what the next major version of the desktop will offer.

A notable update is the ongoing work on KDE’s new Union theming system. Plasma 6.8 now brings Union support to QtWidgets apps like Dolphin and Kate, along with QtQuick apps.

However, keep in mind that Union is still a technology preview, and KDE says users should expect some visual bugs. Plasma 6.8 makes it easier to try out, thanks to the new “Breeze (Union)” option found in System Settings under Colors & Themes > Application Style.

Kup, a backup scheduler for Plasma, is now becoming an official part of the desktop. It helps users schedule regular backups to external or remote storage. Now that Kup is included in Plasma, it will follow the regular release cycle, and KDE is encouraging Linux distros to include it by default.

Plasma 6.8 also improves remote desktop support. KDE’s built-in RDP server now allows clipboard contents to be shared in both directions, so you can copy and paste between the remote system and the client.

Additionally, a new remote desktop mode now locks the remote computer’s physical screens when you connect, creating a virtual display for the remote user. Plasma’s RDP server can also adjust image quality based on network bandwidth, and several updates help reduce latency for screen-casting and remote desktop sessions.

Another notable change in KDE Plasma 6.8 is that triple buffering will now be enabled by default on NVIDIA GPUs. KDE says the issues that previously made the feature unreliable on NVIDIA hardware have been resolved, allowing more users to benefit from smoother frame delivery and better animation consistency.

On the accessibility side, Plasma 6.8 adds a built-in dwell clicker that can automatically click when the pointer stays still for a set time. Screen readers can now ask KWin which window is under the pointer.

There’s also a handy update to mouse usage. The middle-button scrolling feature now works as a toggle, so you can click the middle mouse button once to start scrolling mode and click again to exit, instead of holding the button down.

Clipboard handling has been improved with several fixes and usability tweaks. Settings for copied images and MIME actions are now easier to understand. The Clipboard widget also hides its action buttons until you hover over or focus on an item, making long clipboard entries easier to read.

The on-screen keyboard now works more smoothly. On the login and lock screens, the “Show On-Screen Keyboard” button always opens the keyboard, no matter its usual visibility settings. The Input Method widget has also been redesigned to give you more control over when the on-screen keyboard appears, including letting you show it manually when an XWayland app is active.

Other desktop improvements include Kickoff now opening wide enough to show all sidebar entries without extra scrolling. Plus, the Quick Settings page in System Settings now displays a default set of pages, instead of looking empty before Plasma learns which settings you use most.

The Power & Battery widget now uses fixed-width numbers for percentages, so the interface doesn’t shift as the numbers change. Digital Clock keyboard navigation is better, and calendar events now show their descriptions directly, without needing to hover over them.

Display and graphics improvements are ongoing. Plasma 6.8 boosts performance and power efficiency for full-screen content on Intel and NVIDIA GPUs when using HDR, ICC profiles, or Night Light. KWin now also supports HDR content with the HLG transfer function.

Screen recordings made with Spectacle and other apps using KPipeWire should now have better image quality. Optimizations to Breeze SVG assets also reduce the VRAM needed by Plasma’s default theme.

Behind the scenes, KWin now supports the Wayland commit_timing protocol. Plasma 6.8 also brings many crash fixes, including ones for logout, malformed D-Bus shortcut requests, and a problem where a bad XWayland configuration file could stop KWin from starting XWayland.

For additional details, see the Beta release announcement or refer to KDE’s latest “This Week in Plasma” report.