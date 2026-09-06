Fish Shell 4.9 Released with Faster Tab Completion

Fish Shell 4.9 is out with a workaround for a Konsole keyboard issue, faster completions around slow symlinks, and several scripting fixes.

Fish Shell 4.9 has been released as the latest version of the popular command-line shell, addressing an issue in Konsole 26.07.80 and its Kitty keyboard protocol implementation that could cause Shift+PageUp to stop working.

To avoid the problem, Fish no longer requests the Kitty keyboard protocol by default when running under Konsole. Users who want it can re-enable the behavior through the omit-term-workarounds feature flag.

Fish Shell 4.9 also improves tab completion performance in directories with symlinks that are slow to resolve, such as links to network-mounted files. Additionally, abbreviations can now have descriptions that appear directly in the completion pager.

On terminals such as Kitty, Shift+Space and Space can now be mapped independently. Vi mode also receives a small fix, with commands such as cF and cT now behaving correctly.

On the scripting side, list indexing can now be nested in more situations. Several edge cases involving square brackets and variable indexing have been corrected.

On top of that, built-in help pages now respect an overridden man function, and commands that attempt invalid variable overrides report an error instead of silently ignoring them.

Finally, the release fixes several older regressions, including broken Chinese and Japanese translations for some C library error messages, improper handling when erasing read-only variables, and the fg built-in not working correctly on NetBSD.

For additional details, see the changelog.

Fish Shell 4.9 is now available on the project’s GitHub release page. Standalone Linux binaries are provided for supported CPU architectures, and macOS packages will be available separately.