Immich 3.2 Photo and Video Management Solution Released with Redesigned Search

Immich 3.2 is out with a redesigned search experience, Search API v2, cross-user face clustering, improved workflows, and a new Memories page.

Immich, the popular open-source self-hosted photo and video management platform, has released version 3.2, with a redesigned web search interface. The devs say the previous search modal had become complex, so the new design aims to make filters easier to navigate while keeping the same core functionality.

Users can narrow results using criteria like people, locations, dates, tags, albums, camera make and model, lens information, favorite status, and whether an asset is archived. Contextual search terms can also combine with these filters.

Behind the redesigned interface is another major change: Search API v2. The server-side API has been rebuilt to combine multiple search filters using AND and OR operations. It also supports use cases like searching specifically within albums.

A new feature called cluster groups lets trusted users on the same Immich instance recognize people across shared assets. For example, if a person is identified in your library, Immich can now recognize them in photos shared by another cluster group member.

However, there is an important limitation for existing installations. To apply cross-user clustering retroactively, facial recognition must be reset for everyone in the group. This removes existing names and birth dates linked to machine-learning-recognized faces, and resulting clusters may differ slightly from before.

Automation receives several additions in version 3.2 as well. Workflows can now trigger when an asset receives a tag. A new tag filter can check if an asset matches all, any, or none of a specified list of tags, while a corresponding workflow action can automatically add one or multiple tags to an asset.

Another visible addition is a dedicated Memories page. Previously generated memories no longer disappear once they are no longer actively shown. The new page provides a place to return to previous memories, and individual memories can be marked as favorites to remain available permanently.

Tag management receives a smaller but long-requested improvement as well. Existing tags can now be renamed directly from the Immich web interface.

On the map browsing side, a new control lets users display a timeline containing all photos and videos located within the currently visible area of the map. As the map is panned to another location, the timeline automatically updates to reflect the assets contained within the new viewport.

For additional information and the complete list of changes, see the Immich 3.2 release announcement on GitHub.

Existing users should review the release notes before upgrading, especially those planning to enable the new cross-user face clustering feature because of its current facial-recognition reset requirement.