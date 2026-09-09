Meet LibreDB Studio, a New Open-Source Self-Hosted SQL IDE

LibreDB Studio is a new browser-based SQL IDE for managing multiple database engines through a self-hosted interface.

LibreDB Studio is a new open-source, self-hosted SQL IDE that offers a different way to manage databases. Instead of installing a desktop client on each computer, you set up the application next to your data and use it through your browser.

This MIT-licensed project supports 16 database engines with one interface. These include PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, SQLite, libSQL, DuckDB, MongoDB, Redis, Couchbase, ClickHouse, Apache Druid, Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, Apache Trino, and Cassandra. It also supports SSL/TLS and SSH tunneling.

LibreDB Studio

LibreDB Studio features a Monaco-based SQL editor, which uses the same core as VS Code. It offers schema-aware autocompletion, multiple query tabs, visual EXPLAIN plans, interactive ER diagrams, schema comparison, migration SQL generation, and schema snapshot tracking.

The software is designed for self-hosted and cloud-native environments. The easiest way to get started is with Docker, but you can also deploy it using Helm, an OpenShift operator, npm, or other platform-specific packages. The developers provide deb/rpm, Snap, Homebrew, and other installation options as well.

Moreover, the project offers role-based access control, OIDC single sign-on, and query auditing; ER diagrams are all included in the standard MIT-licensed version, not just in an enterprise edition.

On the AI side, LibreDB Studio has optional AI-assisted database tools. Its database agent can answer questions, help optimize queries, and review tables, all in read-only mode.

Currently, full Agent mode works with PostgreSQL, SQLite, and DuckDB, while schema grounding is available for the other supported engines. You can connect Gemini, OpenAI, Ollama, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint. If you do not set up a model, the AI interface stays disabled.

If you just want to try it out, getting started is easy:

docker run -p 3000:3000 ghcr.io/libredb/libredb-studio:latest Code language: Bash ( bash )

The interface is then available at localhost:3000 , with an initial administrator password generated on first launch.

For additional details, visit the project’s GitHub repo.