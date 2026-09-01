Linux From Scratch 13.1 Is Out with Major Toolchain Updates

Linux From Scratch 13.1 is now available with GCC 16.2, Binutils 2.47, Glibc 2.44, Linux 7.1.8, and 46 updated or added packages.

The Linux From Scratch project has released LFS 13.1, featuring a major refresh of the core toolchain, a newer Linux kernel, and dozens of package updates.

The biggest changes are in the toolchain, with the new release moving to Binutils 2.47, GCC 16.2, and Glibc 2.44. The Linux kernel used by the book has also been updated to version 7.1.8.

In total, 46 packages have been updated or added since the previous stable release. The project says more than 200 commits went into LFS during that period, including many changes and corrections throughout the book.

LFS 13.1 also incorporates security-related updates for several important components, including Glibc, Coreutils, Expat, Perl, Python, systemd, XZ, and Vim.

As usual, Linux From Scratch is not a conventional Linux distribution. It provides detailed step-by-step instructions for building a complete Linux system manually from source, making it useful for advanced users who want a deeper understanding of how a Linux system is put together.

One notable detail with this release is that BLFS 13.1 is not arriving at the same time. Beyond Linux From Scratch expands the base LFS system with software like desktop environments, graphical applications, networking tools, and other user-facing packages.

According to the project, however, BLFS 13.1 is already very close to completion. More than 99% of its over 1,000 packages have been built and tested against the LFS 13.1 base, with the final release expected soon.

For additional details, see the announcement. Linux From Scratch 13.1 is available now in its systemd edition and can be read online or downloaded for offline use from the project’s website.