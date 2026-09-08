BleachBit 6.0.4 Cleaner and Privacy Tool Released with Faster Scanning

BleachBit 6.0.4 is out with faster startup and scanning, new cleaners for fish, Zsh, Android Studio, Gradle, and Python, plus major security fixes.

BleachBit 6.0.4 is now available as the latest maintenance update to the popular open-source system cleaner, introducing support for Android Studio and Gradle Cache, along with new cleaners for Fish, Zsh, and Python command history.

The developers say startup and scanning are now faster thanks to reduced redundant filesystem checks, deferred imports, more efficient cleaner indexing, and several other optimizations.

Moreover, the Claude cleaner can now remove top-level log files, while BleachBit can also delete dynamic HSTS data used as so-called supercookies in six Chromium-based browsers and the Firefox-based Zen browser.

BleachBit 6.0.4

Linux users get several additional improvements. BleachBit now honors XDG_CONFIG_HOME when locating Firefox profiles, improves disk-space reporting for DNF4, DNF5, APT, and pacman, fixes memory wiping on systemd-based systems, and no longer incorrectly counts SwapCached memory as free.

The release also fixes a crash caused by non-numeric entries under /proc , addresses file descriptor leaks involving /proc/swaps , and prevents Chromium installations delivered as Snaps from being overcleaned.

Security received considerable attention as well. BleachBit now applies stricter protections around symbolic links, XML parsing, SQLite and file URI handling, subprocess environments, and file shredding. It will also explicitly refuse to delete critical POSIX paths such as / , /proc , /sys , and /run .

Another notable addition is early macOS support. BleachBit 6.0.4 introduces a Safari cleaner, compatibility with existing Chrome and Firefox cleaners, full command-line support, early GUI functionality, native notifications, Trash cleaning, and guidance for enabling Full Disk Access. A ready-to-use DMG installer is not available yet. FreeBSD support has also improved further.

For additional details, see the changelog.

BleachBit 6.0.4 is available now for Linux and Windows from the project’s website, while Linux users can also expect the update to arrive through their distribution repositories.