GStreamer 1.28.7 Released with Security and Playback Fixes

GStreamer 1.28.7 is now available with security updates, playback fixes, OpenCV 5 support, and stability improvements.

The GStreamer team has released GStreamer 1.28.7, the latest maintenance update in the stable 1.28 series of the popular cross-platform multimedia framework.

As with previous 1.28.x updates, this is strictly a bug-fix release with no major new features or API changes. The developers say it is safe to upgrade from any earlier GStreamer 1.28 release and recommend doing so soon, especially because the update includes several security fixes.

Notable changes in GStreamer 1.28.7 include a fix for a regression in appsrc EOS handling affecting applications that push EOS while appsrc is blocked. It also fixes glcolorconvert issues with older OpenGL and GLSL versions, and an mxfdemux regression that could misdetect keyframes and cause visual artifacts after seeking.

The OpenCV plugin can now be built against OpenCV 5. The HIP integration receives fixes for library naming and hipcc detection on Windows systems using HIP SDK 7.x. QML6 GL Overlay also gets fixes for output texture lifetime handling.

The release also fixes typefinding regressions affecting Ogg and text files, restores gap event handling in the MPEG-PS demuxer, improves the video converter and videoconvertscale , and corrects high-bit-depth support for x264enc in the project’s binary packages. RTP, ST2038 ancillary data handling, analytics, and ISOBMFF components also receive targeted fixes.

Finally, GStreamer 1.28.7 also includes build fixes, memory leak fixes, and general reliability improvements.

For additional details, see the announcement. Prebuilt binaries for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows are expected to be available shortly on the project’s download page.