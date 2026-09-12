DietPi 10.7 Introduces New Network Configuration Tool

DietPi 10.7 debuts the new dietpi-network utility, adds LubanCat 4 support, new container images, and several hardware fixes.



DietPi 10.7 has been released as the latest version of the lightweight, performance-focused Debian-based Linux distribution, primarily for single-board computers, introducing a redesigned approach to network configuration, new ARM virtualization images, support for another Rockchip-based SBC, and a pair of additions to its software catalog.

The most important change is the new dietpi-network tool. DietPi has reworked its networking configuration so multiple Ethernet-like and Wi-Fi interfaces can now be managed independently. That means, for example, one interface can provide Internet access through a gateway while a second interface uses a static IP only for the local network.

The new system no longer expects interfaces to follow traditional names such as eth0 or wlan0 . It can detect interface types independently of their names, adding support for systemd’s predictable interface naming scheme as well as virtual interfaces commonly found inside containers.

There is also a command-line interface for adding, removing, and modifying individual interfaces. Network configurations are now stored separately under /etc/network/interfaces.d/<name>.conf , while existing settings from /etc/network/interfaces are migrated automatically when changes are applied.

DietPi 10.7 also expands the project’s selection of ready-made images. New container images include a network stack and SSH server out of the box and can configure networking during the first boot according to settings in dietpi.txt. DHCP is used by default on the first detected virtual Ethernet or VLAN interface, making these images suitable for environments such as LXC.

ARM virtualization gets some attention as well. DietPi now supports ARMv8 virtual machines, with the project planning to provide a full set of VM images and appliances for different virtualization platforms. The developers note that not every appliance configuration has been fully tested yet.

On the hardware side, DietPi 10.7 adds support for the LubanCat 4, an SBC built around Rockchip’s RK3588S SoC. Support is based on mainline Linux and U-Boot.

Two new applications have joined the dietpi-software catalog. HomeBox, available as software ID 219, is a self-hosted home inventory and organization system. Scrypted, added as ID 220, is a video integration and home automation platform.

There are several smaller improvements too. USB DVB drivers have been restored for Allwinner-based SBCs after they disappeared from the kernel packages between Linux 6.12 and 6.18. DietPi’s time synchronization handling has also been adjusted so systemd-timesyncd makes a fresh connection attempt later during boot, when network connectivity is more likely to be available.

Moreover, the new release also includes several hardware-specific fixes. On Raspberry Pi systems, an issue that could make dtparam settings ineffective when DRM/KMS was enabled has been corrected. One consequence of the bug was that HDMI audio on the first HDMI port could become disabled.

Orange Pi 5 and 5B users get a fix for a regression introduced with DietPi 10.5 that left the USB 2.0 and USB-C ports unusable. Meanwhile, Orange Pi 3 LTS and ROCK 3A systems receive a fix for potentially high Ethernet packet-loss rates.

Finally, the release resolves several software installation and runtime problems, including issues affecting Ampache, WiringPi, Roon Bridge, and Immich.

For existing DietPi installations, the usual update mechanism can be used to move to version 10.7. New images and the complete list of changes are available from the project’s GitHub release page.