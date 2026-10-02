Wine 11.19 Adds DNS Caching, Unicode 18 Support, Fixes 23 Bugs

Wine 11.19 is out as the latest release of the popular compatibility layer for running Windows applications and games on Linux and other Unix-like operating systems.

Among the main changes, Wine now supports vertical text in GDIPlus, while its Unicode character tables have been updated to Unicode 18.0. The release also adds DNS query caching to avoid repeatedly resolving the same hostnames, along with further improvements to the VBScript parser.

As usual, much of the update focuses on compatibility fixes. Wine 11.19 resolves 23 reported bugs affecting applications, games, development tools, and Wine’s own components.

Notable fixes include a startup crash affecting ArcGIS Pro and an issue preventing Euro Truck Simulator 2 from launching with the OpenGL renderer when using Wine’s EGL backend.

Gaming-related fixes address a crash in Desperados 2: Cooper’s Revenge when animated shadows are enabled on NVIDIA hardware under X11 or XWayland, and unwanted mouse cursor behavior in Final Fantasy XI Online.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War receives a fix for a memory leak triggered by its launcher. Hard Truck Apocalypse should no longer hang or hit a stack overflow when using Wine’s built-in MSVCR71 and MSVCP71 libraries.

Outside gaming, Paint.NET 5.2 gets a correction for incorrectly sized tool windows. Wine Notepad no longer crashes when using the “Replace All” function.

There is also a .NET Framework 4.8 fix addressing incorrect behavior in Decimal Math.Round , which previously always rounded upward in affected cases.

Other resolved issues cover BOINC, MSYS2, XInput controller handling, OpenCL compilation, QuickTime 2 under winevdm, window focus behavior, and a regression capable of causing freezes or deadlocks during msvc-wine builds.

Wine 11.19 additionally fixes a delay in wineboot that could add roughly five seconds to Wine startup on both Linux and macOS in certain situations.

For more details, visit the announcement. Wine 11.19 is now available as source code, while binary packages for supported Linux distributions are expected through WineHQ and the respective distribution repositories.