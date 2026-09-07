Bottles Pushes Windows App Support Further on ARM64 Linux

Bottles pushes its ARM64 efforts forward with Soda 11.0-10, opening the door to running Windows software on more ARM64 Linux devices.

Bottles, the popular open-source tool for running Windows applications and games on Linux, is taking another step beyond traditional x86_64 systems by expanding its ARM64 support with the release of Soda 11.0-10, Bottles’ custom Wine-based compatibility runner.

The development follows Bottles 67.1, released earlier this month, when the project introduced an ARM64 Linux archive for Soda 11.0-7. However, the Bottles team noted that its official packages were still limited to x86_64 while work on an ARM64 build continued.

That gap is now being addressed, making ARM64 Linux hardware a more realistic target for Bottles. This opens the door to using the application on devices such as Raspberry Pi systems, ARM-based Linux laptops, and other AArch64 single-board computers.

The current Soda 11 generation is based on Valve’s Wine 11 branch and has received improvements covering multimedia support, native Wayland, 32-bit prefixes, mod loaders, and other compatibility areas.

Finally, there is one important distinction. Native ARM64 support for Bottles does not mean every traditional x86 or x86_64 Windows application can run on an ARM device. ARM64 Windows software can follow the native ARM path, while x86 Windows applications require an additional architecture translation layer.

More information about the latest ARM64 work and Soda 11.0-10 is available in the Bottles project’s announcement.