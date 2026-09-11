openSUSE’s Agama Installer 24 Released with Improved Storage and AutoYaST Support

Agama 24 is now available as the latest version of openSUSE’s web-based Linux installer, with improved storage handling and initial support for importing AutoYaST configurations.

One of the most visible changes is a redesigned interface for configuring language, keyboard layout, and time zone. Previously, users opened three separate full-page selectors. Now, all three settings are in a single form with searchable fields.

Moreover, search is now accent-insensitive, and the time zone selector shows the current local time and UTC offset for each entry, so users can apply all changes at once with a single button.

Regarding network configuration, when multiple similar network adapters are available, Agama now offers a “Browse with details…” option that opens a sortable table showing information such as device type, IP addresses, and connection state.

Agama 24 also includes smaller usability and accessibility improvements throughout the web UI. These include better keyboard navigation, more consistent forms, clearer wording, and improved screen reader support.

The installer’s theming system has also been expanded, giving distributions more options for customizing Agama’s appearance, including improved handling of light, dark, and high-contrast modes.

On the technical side, one of the most notable improvements concerns storage device selection in JSON-based unattended installation profiles.

Agama’s search sections are now considerably more expressive. Administrators can combine conditions using and , or , and not , while devices can be matched by kernel driver, filesystem type or label, partition ID type, and even the number or contents of partitions and logical volumes.

Finally, AutoYaST support has been improved, as Agama can now consume existing AutoYaST profiles and convert them into its own configuration format.

For additional details, see the announcement. Those curious to try the new openSUSE installer can download the ISO files here.