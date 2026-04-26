Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 17, 2026 (Apr 20 – 26)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, CachyOS April ISO, COSMIC 1.0.11, LXQt 2.4, VirtualBox 7.2.8, Mozilla Firefox quietly adds Brave’s adblock engine, and more.

Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 17, 2026 (Apr 20 – 26)

Welcome to Week 17 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from April 20 to 26.

Linux Distributions

This week brought five updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

Tutorials That Make a Difference

Unsurprisingly, with this week’s major release of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, our guide is all about it, specifically for anyone looking to upgrade from 24.04 (Noble Numbat) to 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon).

Hardware Updates

System76 unveiled the Ryzen AI 7 350-powered Pangolin Pro to its Linux laptop line – a true powerhouse positioned as an affordable desktop replacement.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 16 of 2026 (Apr 13 – 19), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Solus 4.9, Zorin OS 18.1, Raspberry Pi OS April Update, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.10, Wine 11.7, GIMP 3.2.4, KDE Gear 26.04, Archinstall 4.2, NGINX 1.30, X.Org Is Still Alive, Federal Bill Would Bring OS-Level Age Verification to the Entire U.S., Linux Kernel 7.1 Merges New NTFS Driver, Linux Mint Targets Christmas 2026 for Next Major Release, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

One comment

  1. Black Bart

    I am amazed by your coverage of Linux.

    Would you consider more articles on BSD?

    Perhaps you could start with Fuguita (fuguita.org) which is an OpenBSD LiveDVD/USB. There’s not too many of those around anymore! Thanks for the news.

    Reply

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