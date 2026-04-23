Gentoo-Based Redcore Linux Hardened 2601 Released with Kernel 6.19

Redcore Linux Hardened 2601 Vulpecula has been released, featuring Linux kernel 6.19, FFmpeg 8, and updates to the Sisyphus package manager.

Redcore Linux has released Redcore Linux Hardened 2601 “Vulpecula,” its first stable version since 2401 “Tarazed” in January 2024. This release is synchronized with Gentoo’s testing tree as of April 19, 2026, and updates the default kernel to Linux 6.19.

For readers unfamiliar with it, Redcore is a Gentoo-based rolling-release distro that uses prebuilt binary packages rather than Gentoo’s traditional source-based workflow. The project aims to provide a faster way to deploy a Gentoo-compatible desktop system without manual package compilation, and uses a hardened Gentoo profile by default.

The 2601 release updates the core software stack, including glibc 2.42, GCC 15.2.1, binutils 2.42, LLVM 21, and Rust 1.93. FFmpeg 8 is now the default multimedia framework. The release also features updated Mesa, Xorg, XWayland, and Wayland components. Previous kernel branches, such as 6.18, 6.15, 6.12, 6.6, 6.1, and 5.15 LTS, remain available in the repositories.

Redcore Linux Hardened 2401

Under the hood, the backend of Sisyphus, Redcore’s package management layer, has been fully ported to Python, eliminating legacy Bash helper code and enhancing database transaction speed and reliability.

Additionally, package subslots are now visible in the database. GPG signature verification has been added for Portage tree synchronization. New --ask and --no-ask flags control confirmation for install, upgrade, remove, and cleanup operations.

Redcore 2601 also introduces a “superpose” feature for installing out-of-tree packages from third-party repositories, parallel binary searches with advanced filtering, and a built-in news system that delivers important change alerts through the package manager. A new first-run and recovery wizard can also restore key system branches, such as the Portage tree, if they are accidentally removed.

Regarding the desktop, the distro ships with Plasma 6.6.4, accompanied by KDE Gear 26.04 app collections. At the same time, while Gentoo has removed native Qt5 application integration from KDE Plasma 6, Redcore now enables a qt5ct-based setup by default to maintain consistent theming for Qt5 applications.

For more details, see the announcement.

If you’re going to try Redcore in a virtual machine, keep in mind that hardware acceleration must be enabled for the live session to function properly.