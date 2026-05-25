MX Linux 25.2 Released with Linux 7.0 AHS Kernel

MX Linux 25.2 is now available with Linux 7.0 on the AHS edition, Debian 13.5 base updates, and refreshed ISO images.

MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” is now out as the latest ISO refresh in the MX Linux 25 series, based on Debian 13.5 “Trixie”. The distribution remains available in its familiar desktop editions, including Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox, with the AHS variant aimed at systems that need a newer kernel and graphics support.

The standard MX Linux 25.2 editions ship with the updated Debian 6.12 kernel. The exception is the Xfce AHS edition, which uses the Liquorix 7.0 kernel. The AHS-enabled images also include Mesa 26.0, providing users with newer graphics hardware and a more current graphics stack out of the box.

MX Linux 25.2

Another major development is that MX Linux 25.2 now includes a new text-mode installer interface, which offers an alternative to the graphical installer and is especially useful when graphics hardware, display drivers, or remote/low-resource environments make a text-based setup preferable.

The text-mode installer can be started from a running live session by opening a terminal and running:

sudo minstall --tui Code language: Bash ( bash )

It can also be launched from a virtual console with:

minstall-launcher Code language: Bash ( bash )

Beyond the new installer interface, MX Linux 25.2 includes the usual package updates and bug fixes that come with a refreshed Debian-based ISO. Existing MX Linux 25 users do not need to reinstall to get the updates. A normal system update through MX Updater or APT is enough to bring an installation up to date.

MX Linux 25.2 also continues the dual-init ISO setup introduced with MX Linux 25.1, including both systemd and SysVinit on the same installation media, so users can choose the preferred init system from the live boot menu.

Finally, keep in mind that the updated ISO images are mainly for new installations, live USB use, and users who prefer installation media that already includes the latest MX Linux 25.2 changes.

For additional details, refer to the announcement. The distro is available for download now in Xfce, KDE Plasma (AHS), and Fluxbox editions from the project’s download mirrors.