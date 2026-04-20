Mozilla Firefox 150 Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla has released Firefox 150, the latest update to its popular open-source web browser.
The most visible Linux-related addition is support for the GTK emoji picker. This lets users insert emoji using the system shortcut, typically Ctrl+. on GTK-based desktop environments, aligning Firefox more with native Linux application behavior.
Another user-facing change appears in the browser’s built-in PDF viewer. Firefox 150 now lets users reorganize PDF pages directly in the application, supporting moving, copying, and deleting pages. This expands the viewer beyond reading and annotation and provides basic document editing tools without needing a separate application.
On the privacy side, Firefox 150 extends local network access restrictions to more users. Websites must now request permission before connecting to devices on a user’s local network or to apps and services running on the device. Mozilla had previously limited this protection to users with Enhanced Tracking Protection set to Strict, but it is now being rolled out more widely.
This change is part of a progressive rollout, so not every user may see it immediately after updating. Once enabled, it adds another layer of control over how websites interact with nearby devices and local services.
Firefox 150 also includes a macOS-specific fix for an issue where emoji characters were not displayed in web content when Apple’s Lockdown Mode was enabled.
For web developers, the release brings several DevTools and platform updates. The
Document.caretPositionFromPoint() method now only returns a position inside a shadow DOM when the relevant
ShadowRoot is explicitly passed through the new
shadowRoots option.
DevTools also gains a more targeted pseudo-class toggle section, including support for the
:open pseudo-class on elements such as
<dialog>, while the
:visited toggle has been moved into that same element-specific area.
Finally, Firefox 150 has also updated the network monitor so it can indicate when a connection uses a certificate issued by a certificate authority that is not part of Mozilla’s Root CA Program.
Those eager to download this update immediately can do so directly from Mozilla’s servers.
Windows and macOS users will get an over-the-air update in the next few days. Linux users should see Firefox 150 in their distro repositories soon, too.
4 Comments
I was using brave and firefox but now i’m using brave and chromium as my 2 browsers. I have not liked firefox for a while especially with updates that auto opt me into stuff. I really like my brave and chromium combo i have drm disabled in brave and have chromium as a backup if i need that feature. Plutotv works great on chromium with ublock origin lite. I just noticed pluto has south park live and on demand.
Firefox has been a garbage product for years, I haven’t used it in a long time. Every time I install Linux, the first things I do is completely uninstall Firefox and Thunderbird. Anything else is better.
For the moment I use Helium as a default browser.
that’s a user problem.
the snap version of chromium is officially maintained by Canonical and works great the flatpak version is a unverified publisher so I have never tried it.