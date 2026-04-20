Mozilla Firefox 150 Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla has released Firefox 150, the latest update to its popular open-source web browser.

The most visible Linux-related addition is support for the GTK emoji picker. This lets users insert emoji using the system shortcut, typically Ctrl+. on GTK-based desktop environments, aligning Firefox more with native Linux application behavior.

Another user-facing change appears in the browser’s built-in PDF viewer. Firefox 150 now lets users reorganize PDF pages directly in the application, supporting moving, copying, and deleting pages. This expands the viewer beyond reading and annotation and provides basic document editing tools without needing a separate application.

Mozilla Firefox 150

On the privacy side, Firefox 150 extends local network access restrictions to more users. Websites must now request permission before connecting to devices on a user’s local network or to apps and services running on the device. Mozilla had previously limited this protection to users with Enhanced Tracking Protection set to Strict, but it is now being rolled out more widely.

This change is part of a progressive rollout, so not every user may see it immediately after updating. Once enabled, it adds another layer of control over how websites interact with nearby devices and local services.

Firefox 150 also includes a macOS-specific fix for an issue where emoji characters were not displayed in web content when Apple’s Lockdown Mode was enabled.

For web developers, the release brings several DevTools and platform updates. The Document.caretPositionFromPoint() method now only returns a position inside a shadow DOM when the relevant ShadowRoot is explicitly passed through the new shadowRoots option.

DevTools also gains a more targeted pseudo-class toggle section, including support for the :open pseudo-class on elements such as <dialog> , while the :visited toggle has been moved into that same element-specific area.

Finally, Firefox 150 has also updated the network monitor so it can indicate when a connection uses a certificate issued by a certificate authority that is not part of Mozilla’s Root CA Program.

Those eager to download this update immediately can do so directly from Mozilla’s servers.

Windows and macOS users will get an over-the-air update in the next few days. Linux users should see Firefox 150 in their distro repositories soon, too.