Archinstall 4.3 Released with Security Fixes and Installer Improvements

Archinstall, the guided installer for Arch Linux, has just released version 4.3. The primary change is a fix for shell injection vulnerabilities affecting
Installer.user_set_shell and
Installer.chown.
This release also resolves issues with encrypted partition selection, corrects a table column error, and improves file copying into the target directory during installation.
In addition, Archinstall 4.3 features several minor updates. These include refactored field validators for
PartitionType,
EncryptionType, and
LsblkInfo, an optional “Additional fonts” entry in the Applications menu, and automatic enabling of power management services after package installation. Plus, the Hindi translation is now complete.
For more details, see the changelog.
Archinstall 4.3 is expected to be included in the upcoming May Arch 2026.05.01 ISO. However, if you’re using an older ISO, you can easily update Archinstall (before launching it) to its latest version by running
pacman -S archinstall after the ISO boots.