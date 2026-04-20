Archinstall 4.3 Released with Security Fixes and Installer Improvements

Archinstall 4.3 introduces security and partitioning bug fixes, as well as installer enhancements such as optional additional font selection.

Archinstall 4.3 Released with Security Fixes and Installer Improvements

Archinstall, the guided installer for Arch Linux, has just released version 4.3. The primary change is a fix for shell injection vulnerabilities affecting Installer.user_set_shell and Installer.chown.

This release also resolves issues with encrypted partition selection, corrects a table column error, and improves file copying into the target directory during installation.

In addition, Archinstall 4.3 features several minor updates. These include refactored field validators for PartitionType, EncryptionType, and LsblkInfo, an optional “Additional fonts” entry in the Applications menu, and automatic enabling of power management services after package installation. Plus, the Hindi translation is now complete.

For more details, see the changelog.

Archinstall 4.3 is expected to be included in the upcoming May Arch 2026.05.01 ISO. However, if you’re using an older ISO, you can easily update Archinstall (before launching it) to its latest version by running pacman -S archinstall after the ISO boots.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

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