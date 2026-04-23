System76’s New Pangolin Pro Brings Ryzen AI Power to a 3.64 lb Linux Laptop

System76 has introduced the Pangolin Pro, a new Linux laptop with Ryzen AI 7 350, a 16-inch 2K 165Hz display, and OCuLink eGPU support.

System76 has introduced Pangolin Pro, a 16-inch Linux laptop that ships with Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with the COSMIC desktop or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. System76 says the machine is optimized for these two distributions and supports dual-booting and other Linux installs.

The model pairs the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen AI 7 350 with integrated Radeon 860M graphics and targets users who want a portable machine without sacrificing higher-end hardware. System76 offers it with up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory and dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots for up to 16 TB of storage.

System76’s Pangolin Pro Linux Laptop

Its display is a 16-inch matte panel with 2560×1600 resolution, 100% sRGB coverage, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. System76 highlights the laptop’s relatively low weight for this class at 3.64 pounds and an 80 Wh battery rated for up to 10 hours.

A notable hardware feature is OCuLink support, enabling external GPU use. Connectivity-wise, Pangolin Pro includes USB4 Type-C, a second USB-C port, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, reducing the need for adapters.

Other listed hardware includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, a large glass trackpad, stereo speakers, and a backlit keyboard with a numpad. System76 is selling the laptop with either Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Pangolin Pro starts at $1,599, reduced from its regular $1,699 price. The base configuration includes the Ryzen AI 7 350, 16 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 500 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Higher-end options increase the price significantly depending on RAM, storage, and warranty choices.

For more information and orders, visit the manufacturer’s website.