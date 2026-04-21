QEMU 11.0 Released With Dropped 32-Bit Host Support

QEMU 11.0 drops all 32-bit host support, adds a Diamond Rapids CPU model for x86, and brings broad changes across ARM, RISC-V, KVM, and migration.

QEMU, a popular open-source machine emulator and virtualizer, has officially released version 11.0, following a four-release candidate cycle. Notably, this version removes support for 32-bit host systems.

“Keeping 32-bit host support alive was a substantial burden for the QEMU project. All support for all 32-bit host systems has been dropped.”

This release also adds a Diamond Rapids x86 CPU model and introduces native Nitro Enclaves support via a nitro accelerator and the -M nitro machine type.

For virtualization, QEMU 11.0 includes KVM updates such as CET virtualization support, adds reset support for SEV-SNP and TDX machines, and reports SEV-ES termination requests as guest panic events.

ARM receives significant updates with QEMU 11.0, adding emulation for FEAT_ASID2 and FEAT_E2H0 , introducing SMMUv3 acceleration using -device arm-smmuv3,accel=on , and adding WHPX support for the virt board. The virt board now includes a virtio-mmio-transports property, and KVM CPUs support the kvm-psci-version property.

This release removes several outdated machine types and interfaces. On Arm, ast2700a0-evb is replaced by ast2700a1-evb , and the deprecated highbank and midway machines are removed. On x86, QEMU 11.0 eliminates the pc-i440fx-2.6 , pc-q35-2.6 , pc-i440fx-2.7 , and pc-q35-2.7 machine types.

Migration features are also improved. QEMU 11.0 resolves mapped RAM migration issues with x-ignore-shared , optimizes dirty sync for unaligned RAM blocks with KVM, introduces a failing migration status, and extends COLO to support multifd.

Regarding graphics and storage enhancements, virtio-gpu now supports native context drivers, and each output can have a specified resolution. In the block layer, the NFS driver supports libnfs v6, the curl block driver adds a force-range option for HTTP(S) images, and FUSE block export now handles requests asynchronously and supports multiple iothreads.

QEMU 11.0 also introduces updates for additional architectures. RISC-V receives new extension support and various fixes, LoongArch adds PMU migration support for KVM and new TCG instruction support, PowerPC gains snapshot support for several devices and pseries migration fixes, and s390x now supports booting from virtio-blk-pci devices.

Additional changes include guest agent updates for Windows, enhancements to 9pfs, I/O subsystem fixes, and expanded TCG plugin support, including in-tree C++ plugins and new plugin APIs.

For more information, see the changelog. QEMU 11.0’s source code is available for download from the project’s GitHub page.