OpenVPN 2.7.2 Fixes Two Security Flaws and Improves Password Handling

OpenVPN 2.7.2 fixes two security flaws, adds long password support in the management interface, and includes several bugfixes for Windows users.

OpenVPN 2.7.2 Fixes Two Security Flaws and Improves Password Handling

OpenVPN, a widely adopted user-space VPN daemon that creates encrypted tunnels over IP networks, has released v2.7.2 as the second maintenance update to the 2.7 series.

The release fixes two CVEs. The first, CVE-2026-40215, addresses a race condition in the TLS handshake that could expose packet data from a previous handshake under specific conditions. The second, CVE-2026-35058, fixes a server-side ASSERT() triggered by a malformed packet carrying a valid tls-crypt-v2 key.

Beyond the security fixes, the main new feature is support in the management interface for very long passwords entered in base64-encoded multiline format. OpenVPN signals this capability to management clients through “management version 6.” The release also improves error messages for --verify-x509-name failures and clarifies logging when overlong usernames or passwords cannot be written to the TLS buffer.

Several bug fixes are included, too. OpenVPN now correctly prompts for a password from the management interface when a configuration file contains an inlined username but no password. On Windows, the release fixes DNSSEC flag handling, which was never applied due to a comparison bug that always evaluated false, and corrects the deinstallation progress bar behavior during adapter deletion.

For Linux users, there are no major Linux-specific feature additions in this release, but community-maintained packages remain available through the project’s documented package channels.

For more details, see the changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

One comment

  1. Thomas

    After discovering wireguard I stopped using openvpn.

    Reply

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