GIMP 3.2.4 Fixes Layer Fills, Text Tool Bugs, and File Import Issues

Three weeks after the GIMP 3.2.2 release, the project has delivered GIMP 3.2.4, the second bug-fix update in the 3.2 series. Here are the highlights.

GIMP now manages fill actions more predictably, skipping layers that cannot be filled and applying expected behavior to non-rasterized text and vector layers. Layer-related actions such as “layers-resize,” “Layers to Image Size,” and “Resize Layer to Selection” are now limited to raster layers.

Several fixes improve the Text tool. Shortcut handling during text editing now ensures GIMP’s global actions take priority when key combinations overlap with input methods. The update also resolves a bug that could set font size to zero when using shortcuts on selected text and corrects the on-canvas text editor position when the canvas is rotated.

GIMP 3.2.4 Image Editor

Selection handling and canvas operations have also been improved. Moving a floating layer or selection now temporarily disables the marching ants outline to enhance performance. The Select by Color tool is optimized in Intersect mode, and the Crop tool no longer rasterizes non-raster layers.

On the file handling side, GIMP 3.2.4 import support is improved for APNG, PAA, PNG, DDS, PSP, PNM, PSD, JIF, PVR texture, TIM, XWD, SFW, and ORA files, along with enhanced PDF export. In addition, the Windows build now uses a new WIA scanner plug-in, replacing the deprecated TWAIN plug-in, as part of the project’s move away from legacy 32-bit Windows components.

Last but not least, the update also introduces several internal improvements. Temporary folder handling now reduces conflicts on shared systems, and XCF files opened as layers always create layers named after the source content, even if the source file has only one layer.

The official announcement is expected soon. Those who do not want to wait can download the updated version directly here.