Mozilla Thunderbird 150 Released With Custom Accent Colors

Thunderbird 150 is now available as the latest update to Mozilla’s desktop email client. Notable new features include the ability to search message bodies in OpenPGP- and S/MIME-encrypted emails.

Thunderbird 150 also supports generating unobtrusive OpenPGP signatures, offers custom accent color options, and opens the Account Hub automatically on first launch.

Moreover, users can now copy address book cards as vCard files, and the General Settings page now sorts the Recent Destinations list alphabetically.

Mozilla Thunderbird 150 open-source desktop email client.

The update also introduces several interface improvements. Calendar month and multiweek views now support touchscreen scrolling, and the built-in PDF viewer allows direct page reordering, a feature now common in other Mozilla applications.

On the bug fixes side, Thunderbird 150 resolves a crash when creating folders, corrects issues with opening folders from the folder pane, and ensures saved email filenames are cross-platform safe. Plus, a bug where unknown command-line arguments did not trigger a warning has also been fixed.

POP3 mail downloads now function reliably without requiring a restart, and Exchange account authentication issues have been resolved. The update also addresses Exchange-related memory leaks and corrects duplicate account listings after adding new accounts. Additionally, the Account Hub manual configuration now includes an OAuth2 option.

Calendar improvements are also part of this update. Thunderbird 150 restores the Move to New Window option, corrects swapped date and time axes in the calendar view, and introduces further visual and user experience enhancements.

Finally, the release addresses some platform-specific issues, such as fixing Microsoft Store installations that did not open when users clicked a news:// link or an .eml file.

For more information, see the announcement. Thunderbird 150 is available for direct download on Windows 10 and newer, macOS 10.15 and later, and Linux systems from thunderbird.net.