Void Linux Switches Main NVIDIA Package to Open Kernel Modules

Void Linux now uses NVIDIA’s open DKMS kernel modules in its main NVIDIA package, starting with the 595.xx driver series.

Void Linux has transitioned its main NVIDIA driver package to the open DKMS kernel modules, starting with the 595.xx series, which support only Turing and newer GPUs. Users with older NVIDIA hardware should switch to the 580.xx driver branch, which is now managed by the nvidia580 packages.

For reference, Void’s previous main NVIDIA package used proprietary DKMS kernel modules. Now, it uses NVIDIA’s open kernel modules, as the older 580.xx driver branch is available as the separate nvidia580 package family.

This change affects users with NVIDIA RTX 20, GTX 16, RTX 30, RTX 40, RTX 50 series, and newer supported professional GPUs, all based on Turing or newer architectures. Older cards with pre-Turing NVIDIA GPUs, including Maxwell and Pascal models like the GTX 900 and GTX 10 series, remain on the 580.xx branch.

Of course, this update does not make Void’s NVIDIA driver stack fully open source. Only the kernel modules are open; NVIDIA’s userspace components remain proprietary.

To check your GPU’s compatibility, visit this link.