Ventoy 1.1.12 Fixes Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS Install Failure

Ventoy, a widely used multi-boot utility for creating bootable USB drives from ISO files without reformatting, has been updated to version 1.1.12 as a bug-fix release focused on addressing boot and installation issues across several operating systems.

The new version fixes an installation failure affecting Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS, resolves an Oracle Linux 6.9 install issue, fixes a VirtualBox UEFI display problem when booting Windows, and improves the fix for Windows and WinPE resolution issues in UEFI mode.

For details, refer to the changelog. Downloads are available on the project’s website.

In addition to this release, Ventoy is actively developing iVentoy, a related PXE boot project designed for network-based OS installation and supporting a wide range of BIOS and UEFI environments.

iVentoy supports Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, and ARM64 UEFI modes and is compatible with over 110 operating systems, including Windows, WinPE, Linux, and VMware images.