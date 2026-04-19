Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 16, 2026 (Apr 13 – 19)

Welcome to Week 16 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from April 13 to 19.
Linux Distributions
This week brought three updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Solus 4.9 Released With Linux 6.18, Mesa 26, and Installer Upgrades
- Zorin OS 18.1 Released With Lite Edition, Better App Support, and Linux 6.17
- Raspberry Pi OS April Update Disables Passwordless sudo by Default
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.10 Brings New File Manager Actions and Workspace Controls
- Wine 11.7 Begins MSXML Rework and Fixes 35 Bugs
- GIMP 3.2.4 Fixes Layer Fills, Text Tool Bugs, and File Import Issues
- KDE Gear 26.04 Marks KDE’s 30th Anniversary With App Updates
- Bcachefs 1.38 Released With Faster Mounts and Discard Fixes
- Archinstall 4.2 Stops Installing X.Org Packages for Wayland Profiles
- GNOME 50.1 Released With Bug Fixes Across Core Apps and Libraries
- NGINX 1.30 Released as New Stable Branch With Early Hints and ECH
- X.Org Is Still Alive and Just Fixed Five New Security Flaws
- OpenSSL 4.0 Released with ECH Support and Significant Legacy Code Removal
- Gitea 1.26 Released With Security Fixes and Actions Upgrades
- Forgejo 15.0 Dev Platform Released with OIDC and Ephemeral Runners
- Rust 1.95 Released with New Match Guards and Stable API Additions
- DaVinci Resolve 21 Adds RAW Photo Editing
- htop 3.5 System Monitor Released with Backtrace Screen, New Meters
- DavMail 6.6 Exchange Gateway Released with Office 365 Fixes
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Federal Bill Would Bring OS-Level Age Verification to the Entire U.S.
- Linux Kernel 7.1 Merges New NTFS Driver With Full Write Support
- Linux Kernel 7.1 Drops 486 and AMD Elan CPU Support
- Fedora 44 Release Delayed as Final Blocker Bugs Remain Open
- Fedora 44 Faces Second Release Delay, New Target Set for April 28
- Linux Mint Targets Christmas 2026 for Next Major Release
- Free Software Foundation Says OnlyOffice Cannot Use AGPL to Restrict Forks
- AlmaLinux Kitten 10 Adds i686 Userspace Support
- KDE Plasma 6.7 Will Add Per-Screen Virtual Desktops and Wayland Session Restore
- openSUSE Tumbleweed Switches Fresh Installs to systemd-boot
- Kontainer Brings a Native KDE GUI to Distrobox Container Management
- Thunderbird Team Unveils Thunderbolt Self-Hostable AI Client
- Haiku ARM64 Progress Brings Usable Builds Closer
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 15 of 2026 (Apr 6 – 12), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Linux Kernel 7.0, Trisquel 12.0, Deepin 25.1, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.9, KDE Plasma 6.6.4, Alacritty 0.17, APT 3.2, GNU Nano 9.0, France Launches Government Linux Desktop Plan, Popular macOS Network Monitor Little Snitch Arrives on Linux, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!