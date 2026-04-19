Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 16, 2026 (Apr 13 – 19)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Solus 4.9, Zorin OS 18.1, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.10, Wine 11.7, Linux 7.1 merges new NTFS driver, Fedora 44 faces second release delay, and more.

Welcome to Week 16 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from April 13 to 19.

Linux Distributions

This week brought three updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 15 of 2026 (Apr 6 – 12), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Linux Kernel 7.0, Trisquel 12.0, Deepin 25.1, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.9, KDE Plasma 6.6.4, Alacritty 0.17, APT 3.2, GNU Nano 9.0, France Launches Government Linux Desktop Plan, Popular macOS Network Monitor Little Snitch Arrives on Linux, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!