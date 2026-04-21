COSMIC Desktop 1.0.11 Released with File Manager and Workspace Improvements

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.11 brings fixes for Files, Settings, Terminal, and the Compositor, along with translation and dependency updates.

System76 has released COSMIC 1.0.11, a small maintenance update for its Rust-based desktop environment.

One of the most notable changes in Files, COSMIC’s file manager, resolves MTP-related issues and improves performance for users managing phones and media devices via USB. Additionally, Files now selects the filename up to the extension in rename and save dialogs.

Settings receives several enhancements, including an option to swap Control and Caps Lock, a toggle for workspace wrapping, and revised panel and dock resizing. Plus, panels and docks now restart only after the size slider is released, rather than during adjustment.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.11

The Compositor receives multiple fixes, including resolving window shrinking after drag and drop and eliminating recursive keyboard input handling. There is also a Firefox 150-related compositor issue addressed.

Additional updates include a fix for the Terminal’s find panel close button, support for .ico and .xpm icons in the COSMIC app library, and wgpu enablement. Finally, the COSMIC desktop portal now correctly updates the accent color when switching between light and dark modes.

For more information, see the changelog.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.11 packages are expected to arrive in the repositories of rolling-release distros such as Arch, openSUSE Tumbleweed, CachyOS, and others shortly. Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS users already have it available as an update.