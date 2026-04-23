Arch-Based Omarchy 3.6 Improves Panther Lake Efficiency

Omarchy, a preconfigured Arch Linux setup packaged as a distro that ships with a Hyprland tiling window manager and a curated set of defaults and developer tools, has announced the release of version 3.6.

The primary update is a custom 6.19.13 kernel with additional Panther Lake patches. Omarchy reports improved efficiency on new Intel laptops, citing idle power as low as 2W on a Framework 13 Pro with an IPS panel and 2.2W on a Dell XPS 16 OLED using the Vantablack theme.

Regarding display management, Omarchy 3.6 provides full control over the internal laptop display when opening or closing the lid and automatically restores the internal panel if an external monitor is disconnected, even during sleep or reboot. The update also improves support for Intel laptops with Thunderbolt displays and introduces new shortcuts for hardware toggles and monitor focus cycling.

On the desktop, the update introduces persistent toggles, ensuring settings such as window gaps and single-window aspect persist after Hyprland reloads and restarts. Additional features include touchpad on, off, and toggle support with on-screen feedback, a 1.25 scaling option, backward scaling sequence cycling, faster window movement and workspace animations, and a true-black Vantablack theme for OLED systems.

Under the hood, Omarchy has discontinued automated /home snapshots and no longer uses Btrfs quotas due to excess disk usage and CPU overhead. The system now retains only the last five /root snapshots for rollback after package updates. Users who require home-directory snapshots must configure them manually.

Last but not least, the update resolves a hang in omarchy-update when Chromium or Brave was not running, keyboard layout resets after omarchy-refresh-hyprland , non-persistent default audio sink switching, a broken hide button on the screen-sharing overlay, a theme installation lowercasing issue, and various theme and application-specific bugs affecting Typora, iA Writer, Lumon, and Elephant menu behavior.

For more details, see the changelog.