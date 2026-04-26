Asahi Linux Improves Apple Silicon Support as Fedora Asahi Remix 44 Nears

Asahi Linux, a project that brings Linux support to Apple Silicon Macs, has released its latest progress report, detailing work on the Linux kernel 7.0 cycle and upcoming features for Fedora Asahi Remix 44.

A key update is the new Asahi Installer 0.8, which updates the bundled m1n1 stage 1 binary to version 1.5.2, adds Mac Pro support, and introduces a firmware update mode.

Importantly, the new firmware update path now supports ambient light sensors. Apple’s sensor data requires calibration firmware loaded through the Always-On Processor, and the updated installer can refresh the vendor firmware package without manual EFI System Partition edits. Users can rerun the installer from macOS Recovery and select the firmware upgrade option.

Power management has improved with new drivers for the Power Management Processor on Pro, Max, and Ultra-class Apple Silicon systems. According to devs, this update reduces idle power consumption by about 0.5 W on a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, roughly a 20% decrease. PMP support is not enabled by default yet, pending validation across all supported machines and upstream integration.

Display support is progressing, too, though with limitations. Asahi has determined how Apple’s DCP firmware enables Variable Refresh Rate and tested it on external VRR displays and MacBook Pro ProMotion panels. In light of this, Asahi plans to offer VRR as a force-enabled kernel module option, appledrm.force_vrr , once the work is merged.

Regarding audio support, a new ASoC bus-keeper API has been merged for Linux kernel 7.1, replacing the previous Apple-specific method. CS42L84 headphone jack support now includes additional sample rates: 44.1, 88.2, 176.4, and 192 kHz.

M3 Mac support is still in development, but the Asahi kernel tree now includes additional hardware enablement. Recent updates cover PCIe, MacBook keyboard and trackpad, SMC-based RTC and reboot controller, and NVMe controller support. Asahi reports M3 Linux support is now similar to the initial Asahi Linux alpha for M1, though installation on M3 machines is not yet available through the Asahi Installer.

The report also previews Fedora Asahi Remix 44, expected to be released alongside Fedora Linux 44 on April 28. New KDE Plasma installations will use Plasma Setup instead of Calamares, and Plasma Login Manager will replace SDDM for new installs. Upgraded systems will retain their current configuration.

Finally, Fedora Asahi Remix 44 will remove Asahi’s vendored Mesa and virglrenderer packages. Users will transition to the upstream Fedora versions, further reducing Apple Silicon-specific packaging divergence as the general Fedora stack now supports the required functionality.

For more details, see the announcement.