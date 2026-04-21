VirtualBox 7.2.8 Released With Linux Kernel 7.0 Support and Wayland Fixes

VirtualBox 7.2.8 is out with Linux 6.19 and 7.0 host support, Wayland fixes, Windows 11 improvements, and updated Guest Additions.

VirtualBox, a popular open-source virtualization software, has just rolled out its fourth maintenance update to the 7.2 series, version 7.2.8.

This release adds initial host support for Linux kernels 6.19 and 7.0, guest time accounting on Linux hosts, and additional fixes for RHEL 10.1 and 10.2 kernels on both hosts and guests. VirtualBox 7.2.8 also supports the UEK9 kernel on Oracle Linux 9.

The update also streamlines the Linux setup process, with improvements designed to accelerate both rcvboxdrv/rcvboxadd setup and overall installation.

Another key change affects Linux Guest Additions on newer kernels. Oracle has deprecated the out-of-tree vboxvideo kernel module for Linux 7.0 and later. Users should use VMSVGA graphics or the vboxvideo module included with the Linux kernel or provided by their distribution. The older vboxvideo module remains available for earlier kernels.

VirtualBox 7.2.8

Wayland-related fixes resolve an issue where the mouse cursor did not change shape correctly in Ubuntu 25.10 under Wayland. Guest Additions updates address clipboard-sharing problems for Wayland guests on Windows hosts, and fixes a bug where the last character was not pasted into the Windows clipboard when copying from a Wayland guest.

The release also addresses a VMM layer bug that could trigger a Guru Meditation with VERR_IEM_IPE_4 when a guest executed an incorrect hypercall instruction but injected a UD exception. NAT Network handling has been updated to resolve an issue where the internal DNS server was unreachable.

Additional platform-specific fixes are included as well. For Windows guests, VirtualBox 7.2.8 resolves a DRIVER_OVERRAN_STACK_BUFFER BSOD in Windows 11 and addresses UEFI errors related to secure boot certificate updates.

Finally, the release fixes a DMI issue where a BIOS or firmware version value of 0.0 prevented Windows from populating certain registry keys under HKLM\HARDWARE\System\BIOS , which some software components require. On FreeBSD 16.0, a shutdown crash was resolved when multiple devices were attached to an LSI Logic SAS controller.

For more details, see the changelog. VirtualBox 7.2.8 is available from the project’s website download section. After updating, remember to install the latest Extension Pack version, which enhances VirtualBox’s functionality.