Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 42, 2026 (October 12 – 18)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Ubuntu 26.10, GNOME OS Preview, KDE Plasma 6.8, Firefox 158, Wine 11.20, Linus Torvalds rejects AI coding bans, and more.

Welcome to Week 42 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from October 12 to 18.

Linux Distributions

This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 41 of 2026 (October 5 to 11), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Raspberry Pi OS, Python 3.15, COSMIC Desktop 1.10, KDE Gear 26.08.2, OpenSSH 10.6, Tmux 3.8, NVIDIA 615.78.08, ProtonUp-Qt 2.16, Immich 3.3, LineageOS 24.0, Auto-cpufreq 3.2, Flathub Reverses AI-Generated App Ban, Let’s Encrypt to Cut SSL Certificate Lifetimes to 64 Days, and many more.

That’s all from me for this week! As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!