Omarchy 4.0.5 Released with Linux Kernel 7.2.8, Better Hardware Support

Omarchy 4.0.5 ships with Linux kernel 7.2.8, Qt 6.12 compatibility fixes, desktop performance improvements, and better support for NVIDIA laptops and audio devices.

Omarchy, the Arch Linux-based distribution combining the Hyprland tiling compositor with a preconfigured desktop environment, has released version 4.0.5.

The new release updates the default kernel to Linux 7.2.8, featuring the BORE (Burst-Oriented Response Enhancer) scheduler to improve responsiveness under desktop workloads. The distribution’s Arch packages have also been refreshed to the October snapshot, including Qt 6.12.

Speaking of Qt, the update addresses compatibility issues introduced by the newer version that could break shell colors, panels, and third-party shell plugins.

Developers have improved the desktop bar’s responsiveness, reduced shell restart times, and sped up browser and web application launches. System updates also complete faster, as Omarchy now skips unnecessary keyring refreshes.

On the Hardware compatibility side, the release fixes built-in speakers on Dell XPS 13 laptops with Intel’s Panther Lake platform and resolves USB audio lockups affecting KEF LSX II LT speakers. Hybrid NVIDIA laptops benefit from optimized environment variables, while a separate fix addresses black screens during boot on certain systems.

There are several application-related improvements, too. Steam installation now selects the appropriate graphics drivers, EasyEffects 8 gets fixes for audio device handling and filters, and Windows virtual machines no longer fail to launch because of directory permission issues.

For developers, Neovim’s clipboard integration over SSH has been improved, making copying and pasting more reliable. The Hermes and OpenClaw AI agents can now update themselves automatically.

Other fixes address laptop shutdowns interrupted by closing the lid, firewall rules staying active after SSH is disabled, display toggles, and incorrect idle timeout behavior. The update also resolves calendar grid problems in certain time zones and improves Wi-Fi QR code generation reliability.

Finally, Omarchy 4.0.5 includes three security improvements. These remove unsafe automatic PATH modifications in project directories, ensure root password hashes are erased during factory resets, and strengthen helper scripts against malicious command-line flags.

For additional details, see the changelog.

Existing Omarchy users can upgrade through the desktop’s Update > Omarchy menu. For new installations, an updated ISO image is available from the project’s website.