Peppermint OS Expands Beyond Debian with Void Linux-Based PepVoid

Peppermint OS is testing PepVoid, a new Void Linux-based edition featuring Xorg and XLibre, with an official release potentially coming in November.

Peppermint OS, the lightweight Debian-based Linux distro, is expanding with PepVoid, an experimental edition built on Void Linux. The project announced a new round of testing, bringing updated ISO images and improvements ahead of a possible official release in November.

The initiative is very interesting because Void Linux takes a substantially different approach from Debian. Unlike Debian’s fixed-release model, Void follows a rolling-release approach, allowing users to receive software updates continuously without waiting for major upgrades.

Moreover, Void uses the XBPS package manager instead of APT and is a systemd-free distro, betting on the runit init system rather than systemd. These differences give PepVoid a distinctly different technical foundation while, at the same time, retaining the familiar Peppermint philosophy.

Importantly, PepVoid is not intended to replace the existing Debian-based Peppermint OS editions. Instead, the project explores an additional option for users interested in Void Linux while experimenting with improvements that could benefit its Debian-based offerings.

Peppermint OS brings its lightweight approach to Void Linux with PepVoid.

According to the developers, work on PepVoid began to bring the Peppermint approach to Void Linux’s rolling-release model. Initial testing images were made available earlier this year, and community feedback has helped guide further development.

The latest testing round introduces separate 64-bit ISO images, powered by Linux kernel 6.18, using either Xorg or XLibre. Both images are about 3.2 GB and are described as “PepVoid Loaded” builds, including a selection of preinstalled applications and utilities.

Another advantage is that PepVoid comes with the familiar Calamares graphical installer, making installation straightforward even for beginners. By comparison, standard Void Linux uses a CLI installation approach, making it better suited to experienced users.

The distro ships with an updated version of PepTools, Peppermint’s system utilities collection. The developers made adjustments for users who prefer graphical interfaces, making some system-management tasks more accessible without relying entirely on command-line tools.

As for software availability, PepVoid uses Void Linux’s standard upstream repositories, including the nonfree repository. The XLibre edition additionally includes a dedicated external repository maintained by the xlibre-void project to provide the necessary XLibre packages.

The developers also emphasize that the current selection of preinstalled software is not final. The team may add, remove, or change packages as testing continues and it evaluates community feedback.

Finally, the Peppermint OS team is targeting November 2026 for a possible official PepVoid release, though the timeline depends on testing progress and will coincide with planned ISO refreshes for the project’s Debian-based editions.

For now, users interested in trying the experimental edition can download the latest testing images from the project’s PepVoid download directory.

More information is available in the official announcement.