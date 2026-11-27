O3DE 26.10 updates its editor to Qt 6, introduces Wayland support for the Linux game launcher, and improves physics and rendering.

Open 3D Engine, a free, open-source, cross-platform engine for developing 3D games, simulations, and interactive applications, has released version 26.10 with over 200 fixes and improvements.

One significant change is the migration from Qt 5.15.2 to Qt 6.10.2, modernizing the engine’s editor and development tools. The update also introduces a redesigned Entity Inspector, more consistent keyboard shortcuts across the editor, and undo functionality in the Asset Editor.

For Linux users, O3DE 26.10 introduces initial native Wayland support in the game launcher, allowing selection between Wayland and X11 at runtime or build time. However, the editor still requires X11 or XWayland, as running it natively under Wayland causes startup crashes.

Platform compatibility has expanded with experimental native ARM64 support for Apple Silicon systems. Initial work on Emscripten integration lays the groundwork for WebAssembly support, although functional browser-based builds are not yet available.

On the graphics side, the Atom rendering engine gains Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion, expanded unlit material capabilities, improved decal rendering, and integration of the AZSL shader compiler into the engine’s source tree.

Physics support has changed as well. O3DE 26.10 removes legacy PhysX 4 integration in favor of PhysX 5, which offers optional enhanced determinism. Navigation improvements include DetourCrowd integration, enabling collision avoidance and smoother movement when multiple agents navigate an environment.

For robotics developers, the release introduces compatibility with ROS 2 Lyrical Luth, support for compressed camera images, and improvements to simulation interfaces.

Under the hood, developers continue removing legacy CryEngine code, adopting standard C++ library implementations, and improving build compatibility with the C++23 and C++26 standards.

For a complete list of changes, refer to the release notes.