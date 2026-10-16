OpenRGB 1.1 Released with CLI Fixes, Improved Device Hotplug Support

OpenRGB 1.1 fixes command-line and SDK server issues, improves device hotplug handling, and introduces a new hidapi-hotplug dependency on Linux.

OpenRGB, the open-source, cross-platform RGB lighting control software, has released version 1.1, a maintenance update that fixes several issues discovered following the recent 1.0 release.

One fix addresses an issue where the “Do not show again” checkbox failed to save its setting, causing dismissed messages to reappear.

The OpenRGB SDK server also receives two important fixes. First, it now correctly responds to plugin list requests in headless mode. Second, it fixes an issue with incorrect device indices in SDK protocol versions older than 6.

Command-line users will benefit from corrections addressing resizing operations, profile loading, and applying settings to connected devices.

Additionally, developers improved hotplug handling across several device controllers, addressing issues when devices connect or disconnect while OpenRGB runs. The changes also resolve potential deadlocks that could make parts of the application unresponsive.

Linux users should be aware of a packaging change. The official DEB and RPM packages now depend on hidapi-hotplug , a fork of the HIDAPI library that provides improved device hotplug support. Packages for this dependency are available separately from the OpenRGB project’s Codeberg repository.

On Windows, accessing RGB memory modules, older motherboards, and certain other devices requires PawnIO. Users must either run OpenRGB with administrator privileges or install PawnIO with its background service option to enable the necessary hardware access.

For more information and downloads, visit the OpenRGB 1.1 release announcement on Codeberg.