Forgejo 17.0 Dev Platform Released with Improved Actions, Git LFS Support

Forgejo 17.0 is out with improved CI/CD workflows, enhanced Git LFS management, donation buttons, and expanded repository migration support.

Forgejo, the community-driven, self-hosted Git collaboration platform and open-source alternative to GitHub and GitLab, has released version 17.0, introducing improvements to its Actions CI/CD system, Git LFS support, repository management, and migration tools.

A key highlight is expanded Forgejo Actions functionality. The platform now supports job summaries generated by Forgejo Runner 13.2 or newer, allowing developers to display Markdown-formatted information above job logs. These summaries can include tables, Mermaid diagrams, and mathematical formulas, making it easier to review test results and other workflow outputs.

The Actions API has also improved, as developers can rerun completed workflows or individual jobs, filter logs, and retrieve output from specific workflow steps. Webhook notifications can be triggered by changes in individual job statuses, providing more detailed information about workflow execution.

Another notable improvement concerns Git LFS, which helps repositories manage large files without storing them in Git history. Forgejo 17.0 improves navigation and file management within its LFS interface, adds the ability to identify commits referencing particular LFS files, and improves pointer handling.

On the repository management side, the release introduces support for FUNDING.yml files. Projects can now display a Donate button with available funding options, and users and organizations can add the same functionality to their profiles.

Developers will also appreciate the new autocomplete feature when writing issues, pull requests, and comments. Typing # now displays matching issues and pull requests, while ! limits suggestions to pull requests.

Organization management has received several improvements as well. Administrators can now configure membership invitations that users must explicitly accept or decline. These invitations expire after 14 days by default. Users can also be added or invited to multiple teams at once, eliminating the need to handle each team separately.

For those considering a move from another Git hosting platform, Forgejo 17.0 introduces repository migration support for Bitbucket Data Center. The migration process can transfer repositories along with pull requests, reviews, comments, and discussion threads.

For more information, see the official announcement or the project’s release notes.

Keep in mind that Forgejo 17.0 is a non-LTS release and will receive support until January 28, 2027. Administrators who prefer longer maintenance periods can stay with Forgejo 15.0 LTS, supported until July 15, 2027.