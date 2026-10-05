Auto-cpufreq 3.2 Adds Intel HWP Dynamic Boost, Lands in Debian Repos

The Linux CPU power optimization tool auto-cpufreq 3.2 brings new Intel HWP features, improved battery reporting, and Debian repository support.

Linux CPU power optimization tool auto-cpufreq has released version 3.2 and is now available as a .deb package in Debian’s official testing repositories, giving Debian users a straightforward way to install and maintain it through the distribution’s package manager.

For Intel systems, auto-cpufreq 3.2 adds configurable support for Intel HWP Dynamic Boost. The feature is also now enabled by default when a system is connected to AC power.

HWP, or Hardware P-states, allows supported Intel processors to handle performance and power-state decisions more directly in hardware. Dynamic Boost gives auto-cpufreq another mechanism for adjusting CPU behavior depending on whether the machine is plugged in or running on battery.

The release also introduces Platform Profile reporting and support for newer Linux kernels. System reporting and the GTK interface’s runtime state have been unified to ensure information from the command-line and graphical interfaces remains consistent.

Several reporting improvements have been made. Auto-cpufreq now verifies and reports the effective power and frequency settings applied to the system, and includes HWP Dynamic Boost status in debug output.

Battery handling also improved. Version 3.2 fixes battery detection on machines with multiple power-supply interfaces and corrects battery power reporting.

On Intel systems, the application now avoids unnecessary Energy Performance Preference writes while the CPU is using the performance governor.

The GTK interface receives fixes for configuration initialization and CPU column stability. Zero-RPM fan readings are now preserved instead of being handled incorrectly.

There are also fixes for native power-profiles-daemon handling and Snap packages affected since Auto-cpufreq 3.1. The source installer is also more resilient, with improvements for daemon recovery and stable-release updates.

Failures when cpufreqctl attempts to write settings are now properly propagated. Unsafe stat checks have been corrected, and the project aligned its licensing declaration with GPL-3.0-or-later.

Finally, the bundled idna dependency has been updated from version 3.10 to 3.15.

For more details, see the changelog.