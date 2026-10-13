Tails 7.15 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Tor Updates

The privacy-focused Tails 7.15 Linux distribution is out, updating Tor Browser, the Tor client, and firmware packages for newer hardware.

The Tails Project has released Tails 7.15, the latest update to its privacy-focused, Debian-based Linux distribution that helps users protect their anonymity and avoid leaving traces on the computers they use.

The most notable change is the inclusion of Tor Browser 15.0.25, which serves as the distribution’s primary tool for anonymous web browsing. Alongside it, the underlying Tor client has been updated to version 0.4.9.14.

Tails 7.15

Another improvement comes from updated firmware packages. According to the developers, these updates improve support for newer hardware, especially graphics adapters and Wi-Fi devices.

Existing users running Tails 7.0 or later can upgrade automatically to version 7.15 while keeping their Persistent Storage intact. If the automatic upgrade fails or the system no longer starts, the developers recommend a manual upgrade.

Keep in mind that installing Tails from scratch on an existing USB stick differs from upgrading it. A fresh installation will erase any Persistent Storage on that device.

For more information or to download the new version, visit the official announcement.

For new users, Tails 7.15 is available as a USB image for running the operating system from a flash drive, as well as an ISO image intended for DVDs and virtual machines.