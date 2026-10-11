Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 41, 2026 (October 5 – 11)

Welcome to Week 41 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from October 5 to 11.
Linux Distributions
After a busy week last week, things were much quieter on the Linux distro front, with the new Raspberry Pi OS release being the only noteworthy update.
Software Updates
However, the software side was much busier, so here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.
- Python 3.15 Released with Faster JIT, Lazy Imports, and UTF-8 by Default
- COSMIC Desktop 1.10 Released with Launcher and Compositor Updates
- KDE Gear 26.08.2 Released with Kdenlive, NeoChat, and Dolphin Fixes
- KDE Frameworks 6.31 Released with File Management and Text Encoding Improvements
- OpenSSH 10.6 Released with Security Hardening, Post-Quantum Support
- Tmux 3.8 Terminal Multiplexer Brings Floating Pane Improvements, Built-In Themes
- NVIDIA 615.78.08 Linux Driver Brings Vulkan Latency, Wayland Fixes
- ProtonUp-Qt 2.16 Linux Gaming Utility Adds New Compatibility Tool
- GNU Guix Package Manager Improves Extension Loading, Adds New Commands
- Immich 3.3 Photo and Video Management Solution Adds People Sharing, Birthday Memories
- PhotoPrism AI-Powered Photos App Gets Better Image Recognition, NVIDIA GPU Support
- GStreamer 1.28.8 Multimedia Framework Gets Security Fixes
- Ventoy 1.1.18 Adds Experimental SteamOS Support, Linux Boot Fixes
- OpenVPN 2.7.8 Released with Certificate and Windows Security Fixes
- LibreSSL 4.3.3 Released with OCSP Authorization Bypass Fix
- Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.12 Brings WPA3 Fixes, Safer Image Writing
- LineageOS 24.0 Open-Source Mobile OS Released with Android 17
- Calibre 9.16 E-Book Manager Adds Kokoro Voices, Improves PDF Support
- SQLite 3.54 Released with Performance Boost, Query Optimizations
- Woodpecker CI 3.19 Adds Server-Enforced Agent Labels
- Auto-cpufreq 3.2 Adds Intel HWP Dynamic Boost, Lands in Debian Repos
- mold 3.0 High-Speed Linker Rewritten in Rust
- Phosh 0.58 Linux Mobile Shell Improves Screenshots and Flatpak Apps
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- Flathub Reverses AI-Generated App Ban, Now Requires Disclosure
- Debian Opens Artwork Call for Debian 14 “Forky”
- Ubuntu 26.10 Will Bring Rust Coreutils, OpenSSL 4.0, and a Slimmer GRUB
- aerynOS Adds Budgie 10.10.3 for Testing, Updates COSMIC to 1.9
- aerynOS Makes Budgie 10.10.3 Widely Available, Updates COSMIC to 1.10
- Solus Works to Remove Licensing Barriers to aerynOS Collaboration
- Let’s Encrypt to Cut SSL Certificate Lifetimes to 64 Days in February 2027
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Gets Final Fixes Ahead of October 14 Release
- RTIPC Brings Near-Zero-Overhead Inter-Process Communication to Linux
- Microsoft Releases LiteBox 0.1, a Rust-Based Sandboxing Library OS
- IBM and Red Hat’s Lightwell Fixes 400+ Previously Unknown Java Vulnerabilities
- Over Half a Million Credentials Leaked on GitHub Remain Active
- Cloudflare Acquires Deno JavaScript Runtime, Core Development to End in 2027
Hardware Updates
On the hardware side, two particularly interesting devices caught mobile gadget enthusiasts’ attention.
- Pebble Round 2 Open-Source Smartwatch Finally Starts Shipping
- MAKERphone 2.0 Is an Open, Hackable 4G Phone You Build Yourself
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 40 of 2026 (September 28 to October 4), you can catch up here, where you’ll find OpenMandriva ROME 26.09, Ubuntu 26.10 Beta, Nitrux 7.0, Firefox 157 Nova, Wine 11.19, Archinstall 4.5, KDE Plasma 6.8 Beta 2, Mozilla Thunderbird 157, Shotcut 26.9, Rust 1.99, COSMIC Stops Accepting LLM-Generated Content, Microsoft Brings Native Linux Container Workflows to WSL, and many more.
That’s all from me for this week! As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.
Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!
One comment
An excellent overview of news from the world of Linux. I don’t even need to follow any other websites. Thank you for your work, Mr. Borisov.