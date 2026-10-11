Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 41, 2026 (October 5 – 11)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Python 3.15, COSMIC Desktop 1.10, OpenSSH 10.6, Tmux 3.8, NVIDIA 615.78.08, Flathub reverses AI-generated app ban, and more.

Welcome to Week 41 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from October 5 to 11.

Linux Distributions

After a busy week last week, things were much quieter on the Linux distro front, with the new Raspberry Pi OS release being the only noteworthy update.

Software Updates

However, the software side was much busier, so here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

On the hardware side, two particularly interesting devices caught mobile gadget enthusiasts’ attention.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 40 of 2026 (September 28 to October 4), you can catch up here, where you’ll find OpenMandriva ROME 26.09, Ubuntu 26.10 Beta, Nitrux 7.0, Firefox 157 Nova, Wine 11.19, Archinstall 4.5, KDE Plasma 6.8 Beta 2, Mozilla Thunderbird 157, Shotcut 26.9, Rust 1.99, COSMIC Stops Accepting LLM-Generated Content, Microsoft Brings Native Linux Container Workflows to WSL, and many more.

That’s all from me for this week! As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!