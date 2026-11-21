KDE has released Kwi 0.1, the first official version of its new GPU-accelerated terminal emulator, built with Qt Quick and Kirigami and using Ghostty’s libghostty-vt as a backend.

As we reported earlier, Kwi is developed as a modern alternative to Konsole, with GPU-accelerated rendering and integration with the KDE ecosystem. With version 0.1 now available, users can install and test it directly from Flathub. Source archives are also available through KDE’s download servers for distribution maintainers.

Alongside the release, developers introduced several improvements, particularly to tab organization. Users can now hide the tab bar when only one tab is open, while Ctrl+Tab navigation follows the order of recently used tabs. Tab buttons also have a smaller minimum width, allowing more to fit before scrolling becomes necessary.

Kwi 0.1 terminal emulator makes its official KDE debut.

The interface also received updates, including support for global menus and a menu button in the window title bar. On touchscreen devices, tapping the terminal now automatically opens the on-screen keyboard.

Customization options have expanded as well. Users can select a system color scheme for Kwi’s window independently of the terminal’s color scheme. Background opacity settings now apply to the scrollbar, improving the appearance of translucent windows. Background tab activity indicators have been adjusted to work better with different color schemes.

On the terminal functionality side, link detection has improved to reduce false positives, and links now always display hover decorations. Opening them still requires holding Ctrl by default, although this behavior is configurable. Line-by-line scrolling using Shift+Up/Down is now supported, and keyboard shortcuts for both line-wise and page-wise scrolling can be customized.

The release includes fixes for Kwi’s integration with other KDE applications. Keyboard shortcut conflicts affecting embedded terminals, including a problem with opening new tabs in Yakuake, have been addressed. Another fix improves how foreground process information is reported, preventing Dolphin from sending directory-change commands at inappropriate times.

Going forward, development continues on two previously announced features: split-pane support and a Plasma setting that would allow users to switch existing KDE applications to Kwi’s embedded terminal component.

For now, Kwi 0.1 remains an early release, and the developers caution that translation work is only beginning. For more information, see the KDE announcement.