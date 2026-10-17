Fedora Linux 45 Delayed, New Release Date Set for October 27

Fedora developers have postponed Fedora Linux 45 until October 27 after no suitable final release candidate was available for evaluation.

Fedora Linux 45 won’t arrive on October 20 as planned. The Fedora Project pushed the release back one week, setting October 27 as the new target after failing to produce a suitable final release candidate.

Fedora Operations Architect Aoife Moloney announced the decision after the project’s scheduled Final Go/No-Go meeting on October 15.

According to the announcement, no suitable release candidate was available for evaluation. As a result, Fedora 45 was declared a NO-GO, meaning the release cannot proceed on its original schedule.

The next Final Go/No-Go meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 22. During that meeting, the Fedora team will determine whether the release is ready to ship on October 27 or needs additional time.

For now, October 27 is a target rather than a confirmed release date. If a suitable release candidate is available and passes validation, Fedora 45 could arrive that Tuesday. Otherwise, another postponement is possible.

As a reminder, Fedora Linux 45 Beta has been available since September, offering an early look at what’s coming in the final release. Highlights include Linux kernel 7.2, GNOME 51, KDE Plasma 6.7, improvements to the Anaconda installer, stricter RPM signature verification, and updated development toolchains.

Finally, a one-week delay isn’t unusual for Fedora, which prioritizes release quality over a fixed date. The release process allows postponements when critical requirements are unmet.