Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.1 Released with More Devices, Updated Morph Browser

Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.1 adds support for eight more devices, updates Morph Browser, improves notifications, and fixes a security vulnerability.

The UBports Foundation has announced Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.1 and 24.04-1.5, two maintenance updates for its Ubuntu-based mobile operating system.

Starting with hardware support, Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.1 adds eight devices to the list supported by the 24.04-2.x series. These include the Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord N10 and N100, Volla Tablet, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global), Redmi Note 9S/9 Pro (India), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Poco M2 Pro.

Another notable change is the updated Morph Browser, which now uses QtWebEngine 6.11.2 based on Chromium 140, with additional security fixes. The update also improves tab switching and restores user script support in the Qt 6-based implementation.

Several smaller improvements are also worth mentioning. Push notifications should now work more reliably, an issue causing the system clock to show the wrong time zone has been fixed, and the on-screen keyboard now works correctly with Libertine applications.

The release also fixes a problem where the mouse pointer could become restricted after rotating the screen, especially for Volla Tablet users with the keyboard cover. The flashlight toggle now works on the Volla Phone Plinius.

On the Android compatibility side, Waydroid has been updated to version 1.6.3, with patches for Android 16 images and devices. The underlying QtMir components also include improvements to Waydroid’s multi-window support.

On security, UBports fixed vulnerabilities that could let unprivileged applications execute privileged operations without authentication. Given their severity, the project recommends all users install the updates as soon as possible.

Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.5 targets devices still running the 24.04-1.x series. Its changes are more limited, focusing mainly on the same security fixes, improved push notifications, corrected time zone handling, and the mouse pointer rotation issue.

There are also a couple of known issues to keep in mind. Some users upgrading from 24.04-1.5 or earlier to the 24.04-2.x series may find that Morph Browser fails to launch. UBports has identified the cause and published a temporary workaround, with a permanent fix expected in the next update.

Separately, Pixel 3a and 3a XL users may encounter an upgrade failure after installing 24.04-1.5. According to the developers, rebooting and retrying usually resolves the problem.

For additional details, including the complete changelogs and upgrade instructions, see the official UBports announcement.

Both releases are rolling out gradually through System Settings > Updates. Devices running 24.04-2.0 will receive 24.04-2.1, while those on 24.04-1.4 must first update to 24.04-1.5 before moving to the newer series.