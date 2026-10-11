LineageOS 24.0 Open-Source Mobile OS Released with Android 17

The open-source mobile OS LineageOS 24.0 launches with Android 17, a new photo editor, improved updates, and redesigned system applications.

LineageOS, a community-developed alternative to the Android software supplied by smartphone manufacturers and one of the most popular free and open-source Android-based operating systems, has announced version 24.0, bringing Android 17.

One of the most visible additions is Canvas, a new image editor for everyday tasks like cropping, white balance adjustments, and filters. It complements the existing Glimpse gallery and Aperture camera apps, providing users a more complete set of built-in photography tools.

The release also introduces a refreshed look across many of its applications, which now incorporate Google’s Material Design 3 Expressive design language.

Among them, the Twelve music player has several improvements, including faster loading of large music libraries, a new activity view showing the most-played albums and genres, and better integration with Jellyfin.

Moreover, the Jelly web browser now supports PWA-like applications through its shortcut mechanism, while the Etar calendar and Seedvault backup applications have been updated to their latest upstream versions.

For Android TV users , the Catapult launcher features revamped animations and icons, along with a new battery indicator for mobile devices and handheld gaming consoles. The initial setup experience has also been refreshed, with SetupWizard receiving updated animations, redesigned screens, and improvements to the onboarding process.

Another significant change concerns system updates. LineageOS 24.0 introduces a redesigned Updater application with a more modern interface, improved animations, and clearer information throughout the installation process.

Streaming updates are now enabled by default, significantly reducing installation times on devices using Android’s A/B partition scheme. For devices without A/B partitions, the recovery partition updates automatically on the next boot after a successful system update. Tablet and TV layouts have also improved.

Perhaps one of the most interesting additions is a new collection of browser-based flashing tools available at flash.lineageos.org.

Using WebUSB, these tools let users communicate with compatible devices directly from a supported web browser without installing separate desktop flashing utilities. Supported methods include ADB, Fastboot, the Amlogic Burn protocol, and Samsung’s Odin protocol.

On the security side, LineageOS has incorporated patches covering August 2025 through October 2026 into branches 18.1 through 24.0.

Regarding hardware compatibility, LineageOS 24.0 launches with support for a broad selection of devices, including numerous Google Pixel models, from older generations through the Pixel 10 family, as well as devices from OnePlus, Motorola, Fairphone, Nothing, ASUS, and other manufacturers.

There is an important change for older hardware. The project will no longer accept new LineageOS 24.0 submissions for devices using Linux kernels 4.4 and 4.9, limiting those devices to LineageOS 22.2 for new official submissions.

Interestingly, developers are also experimenting with running LineageOS on other hardware. Early work has successfully booted the system on conventional x86-64 PCs, Apple Silicon Macs, Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops, and NVIDIA DGX Spark systems.

Lastly, existing users upgrading from an official LineageOS build generally won’t need to wipe their devices, although exceptions may apply when significant device-specific changes are required. Users should consult the official upgrade instructions for their particular model before proceeding.

For downloads, supported devices, installation instructions, and the complete list of changes, visit the official announcement.

Image credits: LineageOS