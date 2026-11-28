The NTFS-3G filesystem driver receives a new stable release addressing security vulnerabilities, compiler warnings, and FUSE compatibility.

Tuxera has released NTFS-3G 2026.11, a new security update to its open-source filesystem driver providing read and write access to Microsoft’s NTFS filesystems on Linux and other Unix-like operating systems.

According to a security disclosure by Tuxera, the release addresses dozens of vulnerabilities ranging from moderate to high severity.

Among the most serious are numerous local privilege escalation vulnerabilities affecting the processing of filesystem attributes, cluster mappings, file records, and DOS filename synchronization.

The update also resolves multiple memory safety issues, including heap buffer overflows, out-of-bounds reads, and information disclosure. One vulnerability affects the driver’s attribute list parser when mounting a maliciously crafted NTFS volume.

Several utilities distributed with NTFS-3G have also received security fixes, including ntfsclone , ntfsrecover , ntfscmp , ntfsinfo , and ntfsdump_logfile . These fixes address unsafe memory operations during filesystem cloning, recovery, comparison, and metadata inspection.

Beyond security, NTFS-3G 2026.11 adds compatibility with newer libfuse versions, resolves numerous compiler warnings, and includes general bug fixes.

Given the number and severity of vulnerabilities addressed, users relying on NTFS-3G are strongly encouraged to upgrade.

For more information, see the changelog.