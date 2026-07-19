Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 29, 2026 (July 13 – 19)

Welcome to Week 29 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from July 13 to 19.
Linux Distributions
On the distro release front, this week brought just one update in the Linux world, which I covered in the article below.
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.3 Shines with Its New Frosted Glass Design
- KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Restores Triple Buffering for NVIDIA GPUs
- Blender 5.2 LTS Released with Node-Based Physics and Online Asset Libraries
- Kitty 0.48 Terminal Emulator Introduces Vertical Tabs
- Perl 5.44 Released with Named Parameters and Unicode 17
- DXVK 3.0.2 Released with Game-Specific Fixes
- OPNsense 26.7 Open-Source Firewall Released, Powered by FreeBSD 15.1
- Forgejo 16.0 Dev Platform Adds Granular Notifications and Better PR Reviews
- Gitea 1.27 Released with Actions Improvements and 45 CVE Fixes
- FSearch Returns After a Three-Year Hiatus with Version 0.3
- FreeRDP 3.30 Is Out with Critical Security Fixes
- Apprise 1.12 Notification Tool Adds Nine Services, Now Supports More Than 150
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Microsoft Gives Visual Studio Code a Modern UI Preview
- Linux Mint and GNOME Calendar Clash Resurfaces Months Later
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Adds Server-Side Shadows for Undecorated Apps
- Visor Is a New Graphical UEFI Boot Manager for Linux
- Vocalinux Is an Open-Source Voice Dictation App Built for Linux
- FreeBSD Base System Is Now Free of GPL-Licensed Software
- Frame Is a New Linux X11 Server Written Entirely in Assembly
- Meet Caerus, a Synaptic-Like GTK4 Package Manager for Void Linux
- Firefox to Test a Two-Week Release Cycle Starting in September
- GNOME OS Plans a TestFlight-Like App for Experimental Software
- New IncidentRelay Platform Brings Open-Source On-Call Management
Hardware Updates
System76 unveiled the Adder Pro to its Linux laptop line – a true powerhouse that System76 calls a “gamer’s dream machine.”
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 28 of 2026 (July 6 – July 12), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Debian 13.6, Deepin 25.2, Proton 11.0, Wine 11.13, PipeWire 1.6.8, Orbitiny Desktop Pilot X, Vivaldi 8.1, OpenSSH 10.4, DankMaterialShell 1.5, COSMIC Desktop’s Big Visual Upgrade Is Finally Here, Windows Drops Under 60% in Global Desktop OS Share, AerynOS Lands Versioned Repositories Phase 2, KDE Plasma 6.8 Adds Audio Capture to Screen Recordings, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!