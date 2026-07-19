Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 29, 2026 (July 13 – 19)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Clonezilla Live 3.3.3, COSMIC 1.3, Plasma 6.7.3, Blender 5.2 LTS, Kitty 0.48, Microsoft gives Visual Studio Code a modern UI preview, and more.

Welcome to Week 29 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from July 13 to 19.

Linux Distributions

On the distro release front, this week brought just one update in the Linux world, which I covered in the article below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

System76 unveiled the Adder Pro to its Linux laptop line – a true powerhouse that System76 calls a “gamer’s dream machine.”

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 28 of 2026 (July 6 – July 12), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Debian 13.6, Deepin 25.2, Proton 11.0, Wine 11.13, PipeWire 1.6.8, Orbitiny Desktop Pilot X, Vivaldi 8.1, OpenSSH 10.4, DankMaterialShell 1.5, COSMIC Desktop’s Big Visual Upgrade Is Finally Here, Windows Drops Under 60% in Global Desktop OS Share, AerynOS Lands Versioned Repositories Phase 2, KDE Plasma 6.8 Adds Audio Capture to Screen Recordings, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!